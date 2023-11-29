Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Mazoji Riese
5
Raisteniskes
4
Dvariskes
3
140 properties total found
House in Bratoniskes, Lithuania
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
€219,500
House in Bratoniskes, Lithuania
House
Bratoniskes, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
€219,500
House in Zalesa, Lithuania
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
€189,500
House in Zalesa, Lithuania
House
Zalesa, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
€189,500
House in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
€139,500
House with balcony, with paved road in Svedai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Svedai, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE NEW SUSIFORMING IN THE LIVING HOUSE CARDING, SELLOW, ERDMS AND RACIONALS EXPLANED 4 R…
€195,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
€48,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Giruliai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Giruliai, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€272,000
House with gas heating in Rastinenai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Rastinenai, Lithuania
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
€265,000
House with balcony, with paved road in Pakalniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Pakalniskes, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
€175,000
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Uzudvaris, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Uzudvaris, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
€78,500
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Vindziunai, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Vindziunai, Lithuania
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
EXCLUDED RATIVE HOUSE Vilnius r. self., Barvonic k. Barvonic g. 60. Are you looking for a pl…
€22,900
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Ivoniskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Ivoniskes, Lithuania
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
€175,000
House with garage in Svedai, Lithuania
House with garage
Svedai, Lithuania
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
€135,000
House with Furnace heating in Purnuskes, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Purnuskes, Lithuania
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
€250,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Zybartonys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Zybartonys, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
€187,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Dvariskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Dvariskes, Lithuania
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
Quality furnished for sale, 4-room cottage Red g., Great Raspberry, Vilnius district. Cottag…
€260,000
House in Valciunai, Lithuania
House
Valciunai, Lithuania
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
All the latest CAPITAL real estate ads can be found on our website www.capital.lt. We invit…
€129,000
House in Giruliai, Lithuania
House
Giruliai, Lithuania
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
€188,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Didieji Gulbinai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
€345,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Melekonys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Melekonys, Lithuania
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
€318,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Purnuskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Purnuskes, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
An amazing homestead is sold on the shores of the lake, in the village of Tailor, just 23 km…
€349,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Purnuskes, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Purnuskes, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
€51,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Bezdoniai Eldership, Lithuania
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
A SODO HOUSE WITH 6.29 ARIR LAND SODE ISSUED IN THE LIVES LIFE ! The Crooked are located in…
€56,000
House with garage in Uzudvaris, Lithuania
House with garage
Uzudvaris, Lithuania
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
€208,000
House with paved road, with alarm system in Giruliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with alarm system
Giruliai, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
IN ONE VIDDING LIVES, A PRIMINAL NERIES REGIONAL PARK, A PROBANGUAGE AND EXCLUSIVE 114.21 KV…
€388,800
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Svedai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Svedai, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED CITIES EQUIPMENT INDIVIDUAL LIVING IN THE GRIPIEN! __________________________________…
€364,000
House with paved road in Purnuskes, Lithuania
House with paved road
Purnuskes, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
€99,000
Property types in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe

apartments
houses

Properties features in Vilniaus rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Mir