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Hotels for sale in Lithuania

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сommercial properties
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3 properties total found
Hotel 1 420 m² in Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Hotel 1 420 m²
Moletu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Area 1 420 m²
Number of floors 3
More information upon request
$1,71M
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For Sale: 4* Hotel in Lithuania — €2,575,000 in Vilnius, Lithuania
For Sale: 4* Hotel in Lithuania — €2,575,000
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 33
Area 1 515 m²
For Sale: 4* Hotel in Lithuania — €2,575,000 Turnkey profitable business in a historic ci…
$3,01M
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Hotel in Vilnius, Lithuania
Hotel
Vilnius, Lithuania
$26,43M
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