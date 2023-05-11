Property for sale in Izmir, Turkey

Property in Izmir

Ancient Izmir has plenty of unique attractions, excellent beaches with bays for diving, a lot of cafes, restaurants, shopping centres and night clubs. The infrastructure of this city is perfect for both short-term holidays and permanent residence. It is not surprising that the number of people looking for homes for sale in Izmir increases every year. They can choose between houses, villas and various types of apartments, for example studios and penthouses.

Real estate in Izmir Turkey

Since Izmir is not only a resort city, its real estate can generate a stable income all year round. After all, not only tourists rent apartments in Izmir. There are many specialists and workers who come to the 3rd largest city of Turkey to earn money. More reasons to buy property in Izmir: