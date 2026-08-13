Residential properties for sale in Gaziemir, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Gaziemir, Turkey

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziemir, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziemir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and Social Amenities in Gaziemir, İzmir Gaziemir, one of…
$173,376
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