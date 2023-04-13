Show property on map Show properties list
Property for sale in Malaga, Spain

1 117 properties total found
5 room housein Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms 916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
Villa 5 room villain Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 117 m²
€ 420,000
Penthouse for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, th…
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,900,000
VILLA ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE BEACHA contemporary showpiece villa sitting in a privileged b…
2 room apartmentin Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
2 bath
€ 393,000
APARTMENTS WITH SEA VIEWSNew properties in the Higueron beach, this project has the proximit…
3 room townhousein Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 142 m²
€ 625,000
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 750,000
For sale this completely refurbished luxury penthouse, with Scandinavian interior design, lo…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 4,695,000
Casa Nevis is a sublime Mediterranean-style villa located in the Golf Valley of Marbella, wi…
Villa 5 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath 750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
2 room apartmentin Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
2 bath
€ 279,000
Wonderful apartment on the first line of golf and with great views. The house consists of 2 …
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath 726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 6,250,000
Ficus 31 is an outstanding penthouse situated in the beautiful Andalusian gardens of Puente …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
2 room apartmentin Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 424,750
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,850,000
LAGOM is a Swedish word that enhances the virtue of the midpoint. Lagom means “the right amo…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
Villa 6 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
6 bath
€ 6,400,000
The villas have an elevated position that, together with its orientation, offers a beautiful…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath
€ 8,300,000
ELIE SAAB VILLAS MARBELLA is a unique collection of five exclusive luxury villas in a presti…
2 room housein Estepona, Spain
2 room house
Estepona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 151 m²
€ 695,000
Penthouse for sale in Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( comm…
5 room housein Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 1,600,000
Villa for sale in Guadalmina Alta, San Pedro de Alcantara, with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and …
3 room apartment with golf viewin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Mijas, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 499,000
Fantastic apartment for sale in a gated complex of apartments with modern design. Excellent …
Villa 3 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 538 m²
€ 1,860,000
Los Olivos de El Campanario is a set of 2 houses in construction, located in the new Golden …
Villa 6 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 623 m²
€ 1,895,000
Magnificent opportunity to purchase a Mediterranean villa in a privileged area of Nueva Anda…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

The attractiveness of Malaga for tourists lies in its combination of a well-developed infrastructure, rich cultural heritage and beach recreation opportunities. This city, one of the most popular resorts in Andalusia, is of no less interest to real estate buyers. Some consider the purchase of housing here as an excellent investment, while others want to buy property in Malaga primarily for personal residence. It is also very promising for renting: the flow of tourists does not stop almost all year round, so the profitability of housing is at least 5-6% per annum.

Real estate options

Those who are looking to buy a property for renting in Malaga most often prefer studios and 1-2-room apartments. Apartments, 3-4-room flats and penthouses are offered for personal residence. The most in demand among other options are the following:

  • villas;
  • townhouses;
  • family houses;
  • mansions.

How to choose a home in Malaga

The most expensive and prestigious part of the city is its historical center, but you should not look for modern townhouses and condominiums there. The purchase of an apartment in the central part of the city is recommended for those wishing to settle in a restored historic building, or for those who plan to rent out property in Malaga to tourists. If you want to live near the beach and look out at the sea from your windows, you should buy an apartment or a villa in the eastern part of the city. The western regions are the kingdom of new buildings: it is here that the most inexpensive real estate in Malaga is located, available to a wide range of buyers, although there are many elite residential complexes with swimming pools, closed areas and underground parking.

Property prices in Malaga, Spain

The range of prices for apartments is quite large: whereas in the historical district of La Cala the cheapest 1-room apartment costs 160 thousand euros, on the western outskirts of the city it will cost half the price. Apartments in an elite condominium cost at least 500 thousand euros, and, if located on the seashore, their price can reach 1-1.3 million euros. Villas go at an even higher price: its minimum cost is 500 thousand euros, while the average price ranges from 1.5 to 2 million euros, and the upper bar reaches 6-7 million. Against this background, townhouses seem inexpensive: it is quite possible to buy an apartment in them for around 165-280 thousand euros.

