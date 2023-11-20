Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain

1 property total found
6 room house with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 1
6 Bedroom Finca/Rural House in a Peaceful Location in Alhaurin de la Torre This Finca is sit…
€450,000
