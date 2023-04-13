Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Andalusia, Spain

69 properties total found
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
3 room townhousein Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 142 m²
€ 625,000
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
3 room townhousein Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 157 m²
€ 382,500
Townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms in Cancelada (Estepona) with a stunning solarium on the roo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 281 m²
€ 1,285,000
Modern townhouse with 4 bedrooms, includes four levels: ground floor, first, second and sola…
3 room townhousein Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mijas, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 350,000
Amazing &nbsp;townhouse for sale on the first line of golf in a closed and quite luxury …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 890,000
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
3 room townhousein Ojen, Spain
3 room townhouse
Ojen, Spain
3 bath 287 m²
€ 659,000
Duplex with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, which boasts several terraces with a total a…
3 room townhousein Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 315 m²
€ 584,000
Only 2 units left !!! A unique boutique complex consisting of only 6 houses. 50 meters from …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 349 m²
€ 650,000
An exclusive luxury townhouse is located in one of the best urbanizations in Alta Guadalmina…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 182 m²
€ 725,000
This complex is located in the heart of Hardinan, so its residents can reach all the facilit…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 393 m²
€ 619,000
Homes from € 399,000 to € 619,000 at the San Roque Club urbanization! Private residential c…
3 room townhousein Ojen, Spain
3 room townhouse
Ojen, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
€ 1,200,000
This is an innovative residential project in Cabopino. This seaside miracle is located in th…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 595,000
La Valvega de La Cala - is an exclusive, modern project of 48 stylish and luxurious townhous…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ojen, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 485,000
3 room townhousein Dos Hermanas, Spain
3 room townhouse
Dos Hermanas, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 272 m²
€ 495,000
Houses in Costa del Sol, 3 -x and 4 -sleeping, with a private garden, terrace and solarium, …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 198 m²
€ 650,000
THE CITY HOUSE IN MARBEL'S GOLD MILLION A sophisticated, completely renovated tenement house…
3 room townhousein Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse
Benahavis, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 173 m²
€ 399,950
URB. LOS JARALILLOS VILLAS DEL SUR, LA ALKERIA, BENAHAVES Very beautifully located, spacious…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 486,000
8 SUNROGEN TAUNHAUS From 486,000 € Spacious townhouses. Area of 176 m ² to 245 m ² on 3 le…
3 room townhousein Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse
Benahavis, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 255 m²
€ 800,000
Prices from 800,000 euros The completion of construction in March 2021. 9 separate single-fa…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 255,000
Beautiful fully renovated townhouse in urbanization. Bahia Azul. The beach complex consists …
3 room townhousein Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 420,000
50 semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms with the possibility of a solarium and a basement. P…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 425,000
Beautiful exclusive tenement house in Los Naranjos De Marbella A very large 5-bedroom tenem…
3 room townhousein Istan, Spain
3 room townhouse
Istan, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 142 m²
€ 349,000
TAUNHAUS IN TRUTH WITH A FOOORABLE VID. Fantastic property of 142 m², divided into 2 floors…
3 room townhousein San Roque, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Roque, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 373 m²
€ 399,000
¡Houses of € 399,000 to € 679,000 in the urbanization of the San Roque Club! Private reside…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 229,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 350 m²
€ 850,000
TAUNHAUS IN THE GOLD OF MILES, MARBEL This exclusive property with cutting-edge amenities, a…
3 room townhousein Fuengirola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Fuengirola, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 434 m²
€ 585,000
Townhouses from € 585,000 to € 795,000! This exclusive project consists of 40 3 -x and 4 -r…
3 room townhousein Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
3 room townhouse
Urbanizacion La Mairena, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 178 m²
€ 375,000
The true meaning of love - every morning discover the beauty that opens from your home in Al…
3 room townhousein Manilva, Spain
3 room townhouse
Manilva, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 188 m²
€ 400,000
Golden View I is the first phase of a fabulous housing estate. It consists of 33 townhouses …

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

