UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Region of Crete, Greece
District of Ierapetra
7
Municipality of Ierapetra
6
Municipality of Kritsa
6
koinoteta seteias
5
Municipality of Kato Chorion
5
Municipality of Pachia Ammos
5
Archanes
4
koinoteta neapoleos
4
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
4
Municipality of Agios Ioannis
3
Agia Galini
1
Agios Vasileios Municipality
1
Agía Marína
1
District of Minoa Pediados
1
Georgioupoli
1
koinoteta broucha
1
koinoteta limnon
1
koinoteta peukon
1
koinoteta phournes
1
Souda
1
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
293 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
203 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
3 room cottage
Kalyves, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
198 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 485,000
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
92 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
104 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 385,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
1 room Cottage
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key-ready detached house in Old Chersonissos, C…
Cottage 6 rooms
Chordaki, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 rooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, the …
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 96,000
For sale 0-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Cottage 4 rooms
Vatolakkos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale 0-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Piskopiano, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 349,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Ierapetra, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Fournes, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
1 room Cottage
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 99,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, the m…
1 room Cottage
Agia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 178 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor The fir…
3 room cottage
Kontomari, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be l…
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 37 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consis…
Cottage 6 rooms
Marathitis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be l…
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
3 room cottage
Gouves, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
10
Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map