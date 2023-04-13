Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
24
Korinos
6
demos diou - olympou
3
Karitsa
2
Peristasi
1
27 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Efesos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 6 roomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 279,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has one level. A …
3 room townhousein Ganochora, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 176,000
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 7 bedroomsin Neokesaria, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Neokesaria, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 4 levels. The …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Korinos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 134 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
3 room townhousein Neo Keramidi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neo Keramidi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Svoronos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Svoronos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 266 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. Ther…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Korinos, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 130,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
Townhousein Korinos, Greece
Townhouse
Korinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 89,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
3 room townhousein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room townhouse
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room townhouse
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
3 room townhousein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room townhouse
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 179,000
For sale maisonette of 63 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has one level. The…
Townhousein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Townhouse
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 6 roomsin Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peristasi, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has one level. Th…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 93,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The b…
3 room townhousein Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 99,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korinos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Svoronos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Svoronos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

