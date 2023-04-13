UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece
District of Ierapetra
7
Municipality of Ierapetra
6
koinoteta seteias
5
Municipality of Kato Chorion
5
Municipality of Pachia Ammos
5
koinoteta neapoleos
4
koinoteta kastelliou phournes
3
koinoteta schinokapsalon
3
Municipality of Agios Ioannis
3
koinoteta bryson
2
koinoteta piskokephalon
2
koinoteta choumeriakou
1
koinoteta limnon
1
koinoteta peukon
1
koinoteta phournes
1
koinoteta skinia
1
Municipality of Anatoli
1
Municipality of Kalamafka
1
Neapoli
1
Sitia
1
Cottage
Clear all
111 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
1 room Cottage
Vrouchas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 34,500
For sale old mill 22sq.m. in the area of Vrouhas, with a small yard
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 96,000
For sale 0-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
Cottage 9 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale 0-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Ierapetra, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living …
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 37 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consis…
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limnes, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage
Sisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 0-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
3 room cottage
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale is a house of 90 sq.m. in Koutsounari, south Crete. The residence has three levels …
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
Old House for sale near Neapoli, Lasithi. This 70 sqm old stone house is located in Platipod…
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 64,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
3 room cottage
Pachia Ammos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 119 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 6 storerooms. A view…
Cottage 8 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale an old house 73 sq.m. in Milatos village, Lasithi region, Crete. The house needs re…
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 535,000
For sale 2-storey house of 353 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
