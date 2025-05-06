Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
27
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
19
Municipality of Ierapetra
9
Ierapetra Municipal Unit
8
5 properties total found
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one…
$1,25M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$2,34M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 378 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,57M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
$204,990
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sitia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room, one …
$120,746
