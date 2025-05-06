Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Lasithi Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
27
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
19
Municipality of Ierapetra
9
Ierapetra Municipal Unit
8
Show more
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go