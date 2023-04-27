Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Georgia, Europe

penthouses
11
multi-level apartments
2
studios
390
1 BHK
1675
2 BHK
696
3 BHK
234
4 BHK
48
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 817 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Batumi, Georgia
VIP
1 room studio apartment
Batumi, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 15/40 Floor
€ 39,655
 Calligraphy Towers By Grand Maison Premium Apartments in Batumi, Georgia / HAMPTON BY …
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 9/15 Floor
€ 181,073
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 60m2 in a premium new building in the imm…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 151,847
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 120,993
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 147,538
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 113,695
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
Realting.com
Go
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 140,186
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 76 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 177,958
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 98,612
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 157,479
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 87,096
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 133,088
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 170,896
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 96,331
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 117,697
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 94,556
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 131,585
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 136,058
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 146,180
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 165,011
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 103,682
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 88,037
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 221,814
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 132,056
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 332,920
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 94 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 246,277
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 228,161
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
1 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
1 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 141 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 370,991
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 348,673
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…
2 room apartment in Gonio, Georgia
2 room apartment
Gonio, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 311,391
Family Residence is a club-type complex with a complete infrastructure for families with chi…

Regions with properties for sale

Batumi
Tbilisi
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
Chakvi
Samtskhe-Javakheti

Properties features in Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

In which cities of Georgia do foreigners prefer to buy real estate

The first place in popularity has, quite expectedly, turned out to be the capital: not only is it the main economic and political center, but also a tourist hub; on the second place we find Batumi, the resort pearl of the country. In third place are Kobuleti, Gudauri, Poti and other resorts, but in terms of demand they are significantly behind Batumi. The desire to buy an apartment in Georgia in these places is due, among other things, to the high profitability of such a purchase and, in the case of Tbilisi and Batumi, and the great array of choices: in recent years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of new buildings in these cities.

How much do apartments in Georgia cost on average

The cost of apartments in Georgia ranges from 15-16 thousand euros (this is how much they ask for small studios) to 250 thousand (the price of an elite capital penthouse). Accordingly, the range of prices for 1 square meter is very high: from 1000 euros in the center of Tbilisi to 330 euros on the outskirts of Batumi. However, regardless of the type pf housing and area, the acquisition of real estate in Tbilisi and in the resorts is very profitable: ordinary apartments in Georgia, rented out for short-term rent, give a benefit of up to 9% per annum. In one season, an apartment in a resort town can earn from 4,500 to 9,000 euros.

Is it possible to get a residence permit in Georgia when buying real estate

Buying an apartment in Georgia (as well as other real estate) entitles you to a residence permit. However, whereas it used to be enough to buy a flat worth 35 thousand euros to obtain it, today you will need to spend at least 100 thousand. For this amount, you can buy several studios, a large house or luxury apartments in Georgia. However, regardless of the nature of the acquired property, its owner will have to renew their residence permit every year, proving that they have not resold it.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir