Apartments for sale in Georgia, Europe

In which cities of Georgia do foreigners prefer to buy real estate

The first place in popularity has, quite expectedly, turned out to be the capital: not only is it the main economic and political center, but also a tourist hub; on the second place we find Batumi, the resort pearl of the country. In third place are Kobuleti, Gudauri, Poti and other resorts, but in terms of demand they are significantly behind Batumi. The desire to buy an apartment in Georgia in these places is due, among other things, to the high profitability of such a purchase and, in the case of Tbilisi and Batumi, and the great array of choices: in recent years, there has been a sharp increase in the number of new buildings in these cities.

How much do apartments in Georgia cost on average

The cost of apartments in Georgia ranges from 15-16 thousand euros (this is how much they ask for small studios) to 250 thousand (the price of an elite capital penthouse). Accordingly, the range of prices for 1 square meter is very high: from 1000 euros in the center of Tbilisi to 330 euros on the outskirts of Batumi. However, regardless of the type pf housing and area, the acquisition of real estate in Tbilisi and in the resorts is very profitable: ordinary apartments in Georgia, rented out for short-term rent, give a benefit of up to 9% per annum. In one season, an apartment in a resort town can earn from 4,500 to 9,000 euros.

Is it possible to get a residence permit in Georgia when buying real estate

Buying an apartment in Georgia (as well as other real estate) entitles you to a residence permit. However, whereas it used to be enough to buy a flat worth 35 thousand euros to obtain it, today you will need to spend at least 100 thousand. For this amount, you can buy several studios, a large house or luxury apartments in Georgia. However, regardless of the nature of the acquired property, its owner will have to renew their residence permit every year, proving that they have not resold it.