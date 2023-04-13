Houses for sale in Finland

The cost of buying a house in Finland varies widely depending on the location, size, and age of the property. On average, the cost of a house in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, ranges from 3,000 to 7,000 euros per square meter. In other cities and rural areas, the average price per square meter is generally lower, ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 euros. Additionally, there are various costs associated with buying a house, such as taxes, transfer fees, and legal fees, which can add up to several thousands of euros.