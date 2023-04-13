Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Finland

507 properties total found
Commonly questions

How much does it cost to buy a house in Finland?

The cost of buying a house in Finland varies widely depending on the location, size, and age of the property. On average, the cost of a house in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, ranges from 3,000 to 7,000 euros per square meter. In other cities and rural areas, the average price per square meter is generally lower, ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 euros. Additionally, there are various costs associated with buying a house, such as taxes, transfer fees, and legal fees, which can add up to several thousands of euros.

How much does a 4-room house cost in Finland?

The cost of a 4-room house in Finland can vary greatly depending on location, age, and size of the property. On average, a 4-room house in Helsinki can cost anywhere from 500,000 euros to 2 million euros or more. In other cities and rural areas, the average price for a 4-room house can be lower, ranging from 300,000 to 800,000 euros. The size and condition of the house, as well as the state of the local real estate market, will also impact the overall cost.

How to buy a house in Finland?

To buy a house in Finland, you generally need to follow these steps:

  1. Get pre-approval for a mortgage, if necessary.
  2. Find a property that meets your needs.
  3. Hire a real estate agent to assist you with the search.
  4. Make an offer on the property.
  5. Get a property survey and building inspection.
  6. Finalize the contract and transfer the ownership.
  7. Pay the property and transfer the ownership.

It is important to understand the local laws and regulations, especially those regarding property ownership, taxes, and transfer fees. A house's price should also be determined by the property's condition and the local real estate market

