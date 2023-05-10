Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District

Residential properties for sale in Slutsk District, Belarus

Sluck
114
Siarazski sielski Saviet
8
Hacukouski sielski Saviet
7
Pokrasauski sielski Saviet
7
Bielicki sielski Saviet
6
Viasiejski sielski Saviet
6
Hreski sielski Saviet
4
Kazlovicki sielski Saviet
4
171 property total found
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
€ 72,870
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 125 m²
€ 141,363
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 20,976
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,081
House in Vialikaja Sliva, Belarus
House
Vialikaja Sliva, Belarus
Area 60 m²
€ 5,928
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 23,621
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 8,755
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 33,654
House in Lienki, Belarus
House
Lienki, Belarus
Area 49 m²
€ 8,117
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 25,537
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 23,713
House in Kliapcany, Belarus
House
Kliapcany, Belarus
Area 64 m²
€ 11,856
2 room apartment in Isiernski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Isiernski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 14,592
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 23,713
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 20,976
House in Viasieja, Belarus
House
Viasieja, Belarus
Area 79 m²
€ 22,709
House in Lienki, Belarus
House
Lienki, Belarus
Area 70 m²
€ 13,589
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 47 m²
€ 18,058
House in Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
€ 6,384
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 21,432
2 room apartment in Viasieja, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viasieja, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 19,152
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 25,537
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 30,005
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 28,729
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 26,357
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 47 m²
€ 12,768
House in Kazlovicy, Belarus
House
Kazlovicy, Belarus
Area 34 m²
€ 8,208
House in Sorahski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sorahski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
€ 6,293
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 21,250
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 19,973

Properties features in Slutsk District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
