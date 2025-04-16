Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus

houses
5
5 properties total found
House in Zapolle, Belarus
House
Zapolle, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Spacious house with chic repairs 5 km from Slutsk ❤️We offer to your attention a unique hous…
$139,900
House in Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
A house with stove heating is for sale in the village of Nova Niva, Slutsk district. The hou…
$11,000
House in Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
For sale a land plot with a house in the village of Malaya Pader of Slutsk district. On the …
$9,500
House in Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ House for sale with a large plot in the village of Gorodishche,…
$14,100
House in Proscycy, Belarus
House
Proscycy, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Warm house with all communications near Slutsk ❤️We offer you a beautiful single-level house…
$18,000
