Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slutsk District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Slutsk District, Belarus

Sluck
73
Vasejski selski Savet
9
Pokrasauski selski Savet
9
Kirauski selski Savet
9
Show more
148 properties total found
House in Saragi, Belarus
House
Saragi, Belarus
Area 86 m²
House with a large plot ❤️ Spacious house with a veranda and a large kitchen in a landscaped…
$9,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
Comfortable apartment with renovation in the prestigious area of Slutsk ❤️The ideal apartmen…
$38,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Akcabr, Belarus
House
Akcabr, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale a house with land in ag. October. Excellent layout: total area on the NSS 69.2 m2. …
$17,500
Leave a request
House in Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Cozy house near Slutsk ❤️Spacious house just 4 km from Slutsk! This is not just a house, it …
$15,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Selisca, Belarus
House
Selisca, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House for sale in the village of Selishche Slutsk district. The total area of the house is 4…
$12,300
Leave a request
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 88 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ For sale a spacious house for renovation in a good area - an id…
$22,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 4-room apartment with three loggias and convenient layout ❤️If you are looking for …
$38,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Sluck, Belarus
Apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Area 49 m²
It is time to buy 1/2 house with a total area of 48.8 m2 ❤️ Spacious log house for sale in t…
$11,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Cozy log one-level house with a plot of 25 acres! ❤️This warm home is exactly what you need!…
$10,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Spacious residential house with all communications in the Red Village is for sale. The villa…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Cozy and good-quality house for sale in Slutsk, Branovichskaya str., Minsk region, 97 km fro…
$53,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of apartment in a blocked house ❤️ Apartment with a plot of 6 acres will be an excellen…
$23,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale 2-room apartment for 4/4 brick house in Slutsk, 1959 gp. Total area of 41.7 m2, res…
$20,500
Leave a request
House in Isernski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Isernski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House for sale in the village of Nezhevka Slutsk district. Location: 20 km from Soligorsk, 1…
$5,500
Leave a request
House in Vasea, Belarus
House
Vasea, Belarus
Area 50 m²
The house on a plot of 17 acres near Slutsk! ❤️ One-storey house, ready for living, on a spa…
$9,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Buy a wooden house in Slutsk ❤️ One-storey wooden house with an area of 47 square meters. Ad…
$22,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Позвольте представить вашему вниманию утонченное и элегантное описание великолепной трехкомн…
$43,800
Leave a request
House in Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
A house with stove heating is for sale in the village of Nova Niva, Slutsk district. The hou…
$11,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale two-bedroom apartment in a sleeping area of Slutsk. Year of construction: 1982 Cap.…
$28,500
Leave a request
House in Pokrasauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
We offer for sale a well-equipped house with a chic bath, a summer house and a well-kept plo…
$89,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale three-room apartment on Gagarin street in Slutsk. The apartment is located on the f…
$29,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale two-bedroom apartment in Slutsk on Kononovich street. The area is quiet, calm, but …
$29,700
Leave a request
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 71 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with a plot in the center of Slutsk! Address: Sl…
$33,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale three-bedroom apartment in the city of Slutsk, on the street 14 Partizan, 4. The to…
$56,000
Leave a request
House in Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
For sale a land plot with a house in the village of Malaya Pader of Slutsk district. On the …
$9,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-room apartment in a brick house in Slutsk. House 1955 gp. The total area of the a…
$11,500
Leave a request
House in Gresk, Belarus
House
Gresk, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Brick house with furniture and plot of 25 acres ❤️Cozy house in a picturesque agro-town - yo…
$16,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
3-bedroom apartment with good renovation ❤️ Cozy three-bedroom apartment with good repair, r…
$47,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with land ❤️ One-bedroom apartment for sale in a two-family house! Address: Slutsk…
$15,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Sluck, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy and good-quality house for sale in Slutsk, Branovichskaya str., Minsk region, 97 km fro…
$53,000
Leave a request

Property types in Slutsk District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Slutsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go