  2. Belarus
  3. Bielicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
5
8 properties total found
House in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Your new home in Chizhovka ❤️ Live comfortably: a cozy house with good repairs in the villag…
$65,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
It's time to buy a cottage! ❤️ Cozy spacious house in a quiet place! Address: Yeah. October,…
$6,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Cozy log one-level house with a plot of 25 acres! ❤️This warm home is exactly what you need!…
$10,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
House for sale with a plot in d. Ponemons!Address: Peskovskiy S/S, a picturesque place on th…
$5,500
House in Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Buy a house in the village of Kvasynichi! ❤️ The extractive place for your home or cottage…
$12,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a cozy house in the village of Gorki, just 5 km from Slutsk.Total area 55.7 m2; res…
$16,000
3 room apartment in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
Actual area of ​​72.3 m kV all central communications.   15 km from Slutsk, the bus runs s…
$12,200
4 room apartment in Kvasynicy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kvasynicy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious apartment 9 km from Slutsk ❤️This apartment does not require urgent investment - it…
$18,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Bielicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
