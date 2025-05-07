Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kirauski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
8
9 properties total found
House in Navadvorcy, Belarus
House
Navadvorcy, Belarus
Area 46 m²
House on a plot of 25 acres near the city! ❤️ One-storey house on a spacious plot in Novodvo…
$14,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Room in Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house/building for hotel business, recreation center, farmstead, hostel, catering, …
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Navadvorcy, Belarus
House
Navadvorcy, Belarus
Area 262 m²
For sale 2-storey house with a basement in the village of Novodvortsy Slutsk district. The t…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Kirava, Belarus
House
Kirava, Belarus
Area 79 m²
House on a plot of 25 acres near Slutsk! ❤️ One-storey house ready for living on a spacious …
$18,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Klapcany, Belarus
House
Klapcany, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Buy a house near the city! ❤️ One-storey cozy house among nature Address: Slutsky district, …
$20,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Klapcany, Belarus
House
Klapcany, Belarus
Area 35 m²
For sale house located on a flat plot of 25 acres. Log house without heating, repair and fin…
$6,100
Leave a request
House in Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Cozy house with all communications in the suburbs of Slutsk ❤️ Reliable block house: the per…
$85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 278 m²
For sale house / building for hotel business, recreation center, farmstead, hostel, catering…
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Cozy house near Slutsk ❤️Spacious house just 4 km from Slutsk! This is not just a house, it …
$15,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go