Apartments for sale in Slutsk District, Belarus

1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
Comfortable apartment with renovation in the prestigious area of Slutsk ❤️The ideal apartmen…
$38,500
4 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 4-room apartment with three loggias and convenient layout ❤️If you are looking for …
$38,900
Apartment in Sluck, Belarus
Apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Area 49 m²
It is time to buy 1/2 house with a total area of 48.8 m2 ❤️ Spacious log house for sale in t…
$11,000
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of apartment in a blocked house ❤️ Apartment with a plot of 6 acres will be an excellen…
$23,900
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale 2-room apartment for 4/4 brick house in Slutsk, 1959 gp. Total area of 41.7 m2, res…
$20,500
2 bedroom apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Позвольте представить вашему вниманию утонченное и элегантное описание великолепной трехкомн…
$43,800
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale two-bedroom apartment in a sleeping area of Slutsk. Year of construction: 1982 Cap.…
$28,500
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale three-room apartment on Gagarin street in Slutsk. The apartment is located on the f…
$29,000
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale two-bedroom apartment in Slutsk on Kononovich street. The area is quiet, calm, but …
$29,700
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale three-bedroom apartment in the city of Slutsk, on the street 14 Partizan, 4. The to…
$56,000
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-room apartment in a brick house in Slutsk. House 1955 gp. The total area of the a…
$11,500
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
3-bedroom apartment with good renovation ❤️ Cozy three-bedroom apartment with good repair, r…
$47,800
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment with land ❤️ One-bedroom apartment for sale in a two-family house! Address: Slutsk…
$15,900
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a bright, warm 2-room apartment with isolated living rooms for 2/2 bricks of a h…
$21,000
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious cozy apartment, located in a five-storey house on the first floor on Chekhov Street…
$40,500
Room in Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale house/building for hotel business, recreation center, farmstead, hostel, catering, …
$95,000
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 6/9
For sale bright, cozy 3-room apartment with a large kitchen on 6/9 panel house in Slutsk on …
$43,000
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a one-bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building. The block annex 2014. Tot…
$17,400
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
1-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ For sale a cozy bright one-room apartment with a practical l…
$26,900
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/5
One-bedroom apartment for sale in one of the best microdistricts of Slutsk. The apartment is…
$39,900
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale two-bedroom apartment in a sleeping area of Slutsk. The apartment is located on the…
$26,500
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive two-bedroom apartment with its own fireplace! ❤️ We present to your attention a sp…
$46,500
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Let me present to your attention a sophisticated and elegant description of a magnificent th…
$43,800
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
Two-bedroom apartment in a brick house ❤️ Warm two-bedroom apartment in a comfortable area! …
$28,900
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment with a large kitchen on 8/9 panel house in the center of Sl…
$40,500
1 room apartment in Gresk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Gresk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
Cozy apartment in a brick house ❤️We offer you a bright and functional 1-room apartment. Add…
$14,200
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
Two-bedroom apartment in the very center of Slutsk. ❤️This apartment is ideal for those who …
$26,900
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale three-bedroom apartment in Slutsk on the street on March 8. The apartment is locate…
$49,600
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with ceilings of 3.2 m near the river! ❤️ A great opportunity to become the owner …
$44,900
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale 3-room apartment of improved layout in Slutsk, on Gagarin street, 9. The apartment …
$63,000
