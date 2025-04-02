Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
A cozy brick house is sold in a picturesque place in the garden partnership "Ptolemy", 65 km…
$9,500
House in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A spacious house in the village of Buda Gresskaya Slutsky district is sold, 60 km from Minsk…
$17,000
House in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
The condition is housing, strong wooden floors and walls, living rooms require cosmetic repa…
$12,500
House in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 13 m²
$13,400
