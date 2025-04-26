Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slutsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Slutsk District, Belarus

Sluck
28
Vasejski selski Savet
9
Znamenski selski Savet
9
Pokrasauski selski Savet
8
House in Saragi, Belarus
House
Saragi, Belarus
Area 86 m²
House with a large plot ❤️ Spacious house with a veranda and a large kitchen in a landscaped…
$9,000
House in Akcabr, Belarus
House
Akcabr, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale a house with land in ag. October. Excellent layout: total area on the NSS 69.2 m2. …
$17,500
House in Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Cozy house near Slutsk ❤️Spacious house just 4 km from Slutsk! This is not just a house, it …
$15,500
House in Selisca, Belarus
House
Selisca, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House for sale in the village of Selishche Slutsk district. The total area of the house is 4…
$12,300
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 88 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ For sale a spacious house for renovation in a good area - an id…
$22,000
House in Kvasynicy, Belarus
House
Kvasynicy, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Cozy log one-level house with a plot of 25 acres! ❤️This warm home is exactly what you need!…
$10,000
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Spacious residential house with all communications in the Red Village is for sale. The villa…
$20,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Cozy and good-quality house for sale in Slutsk, Branovichskaya str., Minsk region, 97 km fro…
$53,000
House in Isernski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Isernski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House for sale in the village of Nezhevka Slutsk district. Location: 20 km from Soligorsk, 1…
$5,500
House in Vasea, Belarus
House
Vasea, Belarus
Area 50 m²
The house on a plot of 17 acres near Slutsk! ❤️ One-storey house, ready for living, on a spa…
$9,500
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Buy a wooden house in Slutsk ❤️ One-storey wooden house with an area of 47 square meters. Ad…
$22,900
House in Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
A house with stove heating is for sale in the village of Nova Niva, Slutsk district. The hou…
$11,000
House in Pokrasauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
We offer for sale a well-equipped house with a chic bath, a summer house and a well-kept plo…
$89,900
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 71 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with a plot in the center of Slutsk! Address: Sl…
$33,000
House in Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Boksycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
For sale a land plot with a house in the village of Malaya Pader of Slutsk district. On the …
$9,500
House in Gresk, Belarus
House
Gresk, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Brick house with furniture and plot of 25 acres ❤️Cozy house in a picturesque agro-town - yo…
$16,900
4 bedroom house in Sluck, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy and good-quality house for sale in Slutsk, Branovichskaya str., Minsk region, 97 km fro…
$53,000
House in Persamajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Persamajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Sale of the preserved capital structure! ❤️ One-storey building for sale in an incredibly pi…
$26,000
House in Klapcany, Belarus
House
Klapcany, Belarus
Area 35 m²
For sale house located on a flat plot of 25 acres. Log house without heating, repair and fin…
$6,100
House in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Cozy house with all communications in the suburbs of Slutsk ❤️ Eco-friendly log house: the i…
$49,500
House in Branavicy, Belarus
House
Branavicy, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Spacious house for sale after reconstruction in Branovici near Slutsk (50 meters). Year of c…
$37,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale 4-room apartment in a blocked residential building with all communications in the c…
$22,000
House in Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kirauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 278 m²
For sale house / building for hotel business, recreation center, farmstead, hostel, catering…
$95,000
House in Zamosce, Belarus
House
Zamosce, Belarus
Area 106 m²
Sale of unfinished capital structure in the village of Zamostye, 80 km from Minsk and 20 km …
$13,000
House in Lenki, Belarus
House
Lenki, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Spacious residential house for sale in the agro-town of Lenki Slutsk district. The house is …
$8,000
House in Zamosce, Belarus
House
Zamosce, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Are you looking for a permanent residence or residence? We offer you a great option: a resid…
$17,000
House in Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
House for sale in a quiet cozy village of Dubrov, Slutsk district. Distance to Slutsk is 18 …
$4,000
House in Pokrasauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale is a cozy house fully ready for living in the Rudnya village of Slutsky district wi…
$13,000
House in Kirava, Belarus
House
Kirava, Belarus
Area 79 m²
House on a plot of 25 acres near Slutsk! ❤️ One-storey house ready for living on a spacious …
$18,000
House in Lenina, Belarus
House
Lenina, Belarus
Area 26 m²
House for sale in a beautiful picturesque place: agro-town Lenino of Slutsk district. The ho…
$3,000
