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Residential properties with garage for sale in Slutsk District, Belarus

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Sluck
43
Viasiejski sielski Saviet
11
Pokrasauski sielski Saviet
5
Boksycki sielski saviet
4
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21 property total found
House in Novyja Rackavicy, Belarus
House
Novyja Rackavicy, Belarus
Area 54 m²
For sale a brick house with a land plot in the village of Novy Rachkovichi of Slutsk distric…
$11,000
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House in Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
A house for sale in a beautiful picturesque place of Popovtsy, Slutsk district. The total ar…
$17,000
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House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A cozy house for sale in Slutsk. The house consists of 3 living rooms. Total area of 74.7m2;…
$40,000
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
House in Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
A great option for year-round living or summer vacation. The house is log, the roof is metal…
$11,000
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House in Balotcycy, Belarus
House
Balotcycy, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Spacious residential house for sale in the village of Bolotchitsy, Slutsk district, 19 km fr…
$10,500
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House in Zapollie, Belarus
House
Zapollie, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Time to buy a house in the suburbs ❤️ For sale a house with a large plot just a few kilomete…
$63,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
House in Boksycki sielski saviet, Belarus
House
Boksycki sielski saviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Brick house 7 km from Slutsk, all communications ❤️ For sale a brick house with an area of 6…
$52,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in Slutsk with good cosmetic repair. Total area 206 sq.m. The hous…
Price on request
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House in Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viasiejski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale with amenities and gas heating. In the house, PVC windows, interior doors mdf…
$24,000
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House in Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pokrasauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
A house for sale in Slutsk district. The total area of the house is 38.0 square meters. The …
$15,000
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House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 105 m²
Minsk region, Slutsk, Maxim Bogdanovich St., 95 km from Moscow Ring Road.The house was built…
$52,900
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House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Spacious house of timber with four rooms and summer kitchen ❤️House of timber 70.4 m2 (resid…
$24,900
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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House in Piersamajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piersamajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Looking for peace and quiet in nature? We offer you to consider our option: a small and cozy…
$10,000
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House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 77 m²
House for sale with all amenities at the address: Slutsk, Vecherkevich str. The house with a…
$42,000
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in Sluck, Belarus
Sluck, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Poldom in the centre of Slutsk ❤️ Half houses in the city center: 29.3 sq.m., residential - …
$16,300
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Kirauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kirauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A house for sale in the village Ogorodniki Slutsk district. The total area of the house is 5…
$13,500
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House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 113 m²
Residential house with garage and garden in Slutsk ❤️ A spacious residential building in Slu…
$53,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
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Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Spacious brick house with all communications ❤️ For sale 2-storey cottage in a quiet area of…
$97,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale a cozy house in the heart of Slutsk. ❤️ A comfortable house with good repairs and e…
$58,000
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Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Vasilinki, Belarus
House
Vasilinki, Belarus
Area 112 m²
House for sale in Vasilinka village of Slutsk district of Minsk region, only 500 m from Slut…
$47,500
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House in Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hacukouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
The condition is housing, strong wooden floors and walls, living rooms require cosmetic repa…
$12,500
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Property types in Slutsk District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Slutsk District, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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