Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lahoysk District, Belarus

Lahojski sielski Saviet
41
Astrosycki sielski Saviet
35
Bialarucki sielski Saviet
30
Hajnienski sielski Saviet
16
Lahoysk
12
Pleshchanitsy
11
Januskavicki sielski Saviet
6
Svabski sielski Saviet
6
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
173 properties total found
Housein Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 27,054
 For sale 2-storey house with a readiness of 78% and an area of 149.6m2 in the village.…
Cottagein Lahoysk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
103 m²
€ 77,814
New modern one-story house for the price of an apartment in Minsk. It is possible to equip t…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 20,811
Come and rest.  24 km from MKAD. R-n Ostroshitsky town. Does not require investment.&nb…
Housein Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 36,102
Housein Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 57,004
Two-story log house in a quiet, picturesque place. Large area with fruit trees and a pond. O…
Housein Astrosycy, Belarus
House
Astrosycy, Belarus
171 m²
€ 180,059
Dreamed of their own house, built according to the latest modern technologies in the laconic…
Housein Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 54,199
If you are tired of the bustle of the city, smoke, endless noise and dream of spending time …
Housein Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 10,858
The Medik Garden Partnership is located 30 km from MKAD in the Logoisk direction. You can eq…
Housein Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 26,692
Duplex house on a spacious plot! Address: ST Praleska 武Atmospheric two-level summer house, …
Housein Lahoza, Belarus
House
Lahoza, Belarus
123 m²
€ 107,583
For sale the perfect home for a happy life! Address: d. Logosa, st. Podgornaya ⁇ 知 About …
Housein Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 6,243
House for sale in Logoisk district. Address: d. Run. 武 log house outside the city, where fr…
Housein Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 33,931
Family house for sale in ST Gayana! Address: ST "Gayany". ➜ Spacious two-story house for a …
Housein Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 15,834
House for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Zakalyuzhye. 武 Warm brick house for love…
Housein Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 8,596
The distance from MKAD is 22 km, the forest is nearby, 8 acres. Bus, shop, seasonal water. G…
Housein Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
89 m²
€ 60,623
For sale is a modern eco-friendly house of 125.6 m2 with an attic floor of a galvanized beam…
Cottagein cudzienicy, Belarus
Cottage
cudzienicy, Belarus
285 m²
€ 407,168
For sale cottage by the forest ( 25 km from MKAD ).  Convenient departure from Minsk, 5…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 34,383
House with a large area by the river! Address: d. Montchaki, st. Central Especially for you,…
Housein Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
68 m²
€ 19,001
One-level house in the landscaped urban village of Pleshchenitsa with convenient transport l…
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 45,241
Three-level summer house with a bathhouse, pool! Address: ST Second 武Atmospheric Three-Leve…
Housein Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 63,247
Eco-friendly house for year-round living Address: d. Korbachevka, st. Sunny ⁇ 知 About you…
Housein Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliescanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 14,025
One-level house on a plot of 18 acres in the village. Cutter! Address: d. Cutter 武 Complet…
Housein Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 95,006
A wonderful wooden house for sale in the village. Banner of the Logoisk district. Great inve…
Housein Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 36,193
Duplex house in a cozy group. Cribs! Address: gp. Pleshchenitsy, st. Merkusheva.   ➜ Re…
Housein Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 9,863
House with a beautiful fruiting garden in the village of Krokva Address: d. Crocva, per. Lak…
Housein Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 40,717
A comfortable and ready-to-living one-story residential building of 117.1 m2 with 3 living r…
Housein Zadorje, Belarus
House
Zadorje, Belarus
47 m²
€ 13,572
House for sale in the agricultural town of Zadorje, Logoisky district. The material of the w…
Cottagein Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Bialarucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 126,584
Housein Lahoza, Belarus
House
Lahoza, Belarus
78 m²
€ 37,098
Residential building for sale with repair in the village. Logosa of the Logoisk district, 5 …
Housein Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 87,677
The cottage is for sale in the Logoisk direction. Only 30 km from MKAD ( 30 minutes drive ).…
Housein Hajna, Belarus
House
Hajna, Belarus
60 m²
€ 18,006
We offer an excellent site in ag.  Gaina Address: ah. Gaina, Pobedy St. The benefits of…

Properties features in Lahoysk District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir