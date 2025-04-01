Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
House in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 155 m²
$92,000
House in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 290 m²
$195,000
House in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
$29,500
House in Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svabski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 183 m²
A cottage with a bath and all amenities in a picturesque place of the Logeshchina, not far f…
$75,500
