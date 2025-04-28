Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lahojsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Lahojsk District, Belarus

Balarucki selski Savet
41
Lahojsk selsaviet
34
Astrosycki selski Savet
28
Gajnenski selski Savet
14
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale a wonderful wooden house with peaceful energy! This place will become your place of…
$153,000
Leave a request
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Built-in kitchen with imported equipment. Electric stove. Glass windows. In the living room …
$76,000
Leave a request
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
The house adjacent to the reserve is located in a quiet place where you can relax from the b…
$75,500
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale cottage in ST Veras-91, located in a picturesque and environmentally friendly place…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 662 m²
This is a unique opportunity to purchase an exclusive house with a spa complex in a pictures…
$1,58M
Leave a request
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
In Silici, a house for living is for sale.There are two houses on the station. The owner wit…
$136,999
Leave a request
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Manor « Silichi » This hotel-type cottage is located in a picturesque location in the Logois…
$497,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 112 m²
Picturesque "lodge", a place surrounded by a forest20 minutes on the way - 21 km from Moscow…
$105,000
Leave a request

Property types in Lahojsk District

cottages

Properties features in Lahojsk District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go