Houses with garden for sale in Lahojsk District, Belarus

48 properties total found
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Cozy house for sale in Silichy, ST Fantasia-Silichi!25 km from Minsk, one of the most popula…
$195,000
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Built-in kitchen with imported equipment. Electric stove. Glass windows. In the living room …
$76,000
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Vostok 4) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadLarge and capital house…
$19,000
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Take your pine paradise! And 7.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐Plus!❗⭐⭐10.25 acres, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road, …
$8,800
House in Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Anuskavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
The house adjacent to the reserve is located in a quiet place where you can relax from the b…
$75,500
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Technical characteristics of the house:- Total area of the house 63 sq.m., living area 46.1 …
$52,500
House in Hajna, Belarus
House
Hajna, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a residential house in the Logoysky district, Gaina, 70 years of October street. Lo…
$15,500
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Exclusive new unique premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture is sold to the prestigi…
$260,000
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 177 m²
The well-maintained garden partnership "Spillars"!House with a plot of 5.86 acres in ST "Kol…
$33,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale is an exclusive new unique cottage adjacent to the forest of premium class 100% rea…
$170,000
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
The house of 2015 is fully equipped and ready for year-round living! Located 18 km from MKAD…
$89,900
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
For sale a new house in a garden partnership with a plot of 8 hundred. 22 km from Moscow. Me…
$64,900
Cottage in Aleksycy, Belarus
Cottage
Aleksycy, Belarus
Area 230 m²
For sale a prestigious cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture ad…
$350,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
For sale a modern cottage with a bath for a large family in 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road,…
$93,000
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 662 m²
This is a unique opportunity to purchase an exclusive house with a spa complex in a pictures…
$1,58M
House in Krajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
For sale, 78 kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road, Vitebsk direction, Minsk region, Logoy di…
$23,000
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
For sale a beautiful house with an attic floor in the village of Pleshchennitsa in the Logoi…
$64,000
House in Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a house from a wooden log house in a picturesque place - Chebotari, Logoi district,…
$29,500
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
In Silici, a house for living is for sale.There are two houses on the station. The owner wit…
$136,999
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
For sale a house with a bath in the station Fantasia-Silichi, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Roa…
$88,000
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 296 m²
Modern cottage for year-round living in the cozy village of Monchaki for a comfortable and p…
$250,000
House in Kosina, Belarus
House
Kosina, Belarus
Area 74 m²
A house for sale for year-round living in ag. Kosino, Logoi district, 37 km from MKAD.The ho…
$84,000
Cottage in Astrosycy, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 186 m²
For sale is a magnificent premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious…
$265,000
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Capital log house for sale (59 sq.m.) on a flat plot (20.01 acres) in GP. Pests - 52 km from…
$21,950
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Dacha 12.03 hundred in ST Proleska CKB, Logoi district, Myadel direction, BelaruchiThe main …
$39,500
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
Price on request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
The value of the offer is also in the fact that the Decree of December 1, 2023 "On Horticult…
$37,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 297 m²
The concept of the house is a stylish alternative to a cramped apartment with a bunch of nei…
$119,900
House in Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svabski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 290 m²
For sale space with an incredible atmosphere of coziness, warmth and tranquility in 48 km. f…
$195,000
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Contract number with the agency 288/1 from 2025-03-19
$35,000
