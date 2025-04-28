Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lahojsk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Lahojsk District, Belarus

Balarucki selski Savet
41
Lahojsk selsaviet
34
Astrosycki selski Savet
28
Gajnenski selski Savet
14
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
34 properties total found
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Cozy house for sale in Silichy, ST Fantasia-Silichi!25 km from Minsk, one of the most popula…
$195,000
Leave a request
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale cottage near Minsk (ST Vostok 4) 20 km from Moscow Ring RoadLarge and capital house…
$19,000
Leave a request
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 177 m²
The well-maintained garden partnership "Spillars"!House with a plot of 5.86 acres in ST "Kol…
$33,000
Leave a request
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
We present to your attention the unfinished preserved building in Silici, Central str.The ho…
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
The house of 2015 is fully equipped and ready for year-round living! Located 18 km from MKAD…
$89,900
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Gas on Garden Partnership Street Electricity and water are introduced into the house (season…
$35,900
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
For sale a new house in a garden partnership with a plot of 8 hundred. 22 km from Moscow. Me…
$64,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrosycy, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 231 m²
For sale stylish modern cottage made of red brick in the prestigious cottage village "Ag.Ost…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 194 m²
For sale residential house 194.4 sq.m. (capital unfinished construction) in Pleschenitsy, 52…
$36,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 662 m²
This is a unique opportunity to purchase an exclusive house with a spa complex in a pictures…
$1,58M
Leave a request
House in Krajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
For sale, 78 kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road, Vitebsk direction, Minsk region, Logoy di…
$23,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrosycy, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 186 m²
For sale is a magnificent premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious…
$265,000
Leave a request
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Capital log house for sale (59 sq.m.) on a flat plot (20.01 acres) in GP. Pests - 52 km from…
$21,950
Leave a request
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Unique offer!For sale 2 houses located on one plot!The site is located in the developing ST …
$169,000
Leave a request
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house on the lake for sale! The corner house. The exit is straight to the water. The plot…
$50,000
Leave a request
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Contract number with the agency 288/1 from 2025-03-19
$35,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Manor « Silichi » This hotel-type cottage is located in a picturesque location in the Logois…
$497,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
We bring to your attention a dacha from the log cabin of larch built in 2012. ST "Forest 90"…
$53,400
Leave a request
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
S/T "Lesnoye" is located near the Ostroshytsky town near the village of Panyshevshchyna and …
$27,700
Leave a request
Cottage in Lahojsk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Cottage on the street Lugovaya 2 in Logoysk The house is located right in the center of Logo…
$69,999
Leave a request
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 707 m²
For sale a unique "Country Mansion" premium class 100% ready with furniture in a closed guar…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 87 m²
It's time to buy a house.Spacious house in the Pleshchenitsa! In an ecologically clean area …
$39,000
Leave a request
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a beautiful cottage in the city of Logoysk, 31 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the …
$199,000
Leave a request
House in Cudzenicy, Belarus
House
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 114 m²
We offer to your attention a house next to a forest in a modern cottage building D. Chudenic…
$119,950
Leave a request
House in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
Modern house is located on a plot of 5 acres in ST "Svyazist"The house is warm.Year of const…
$20,500
Leave a request
House in Hajna, Belarus
House
Hajna, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Good afternoon! Everyone who saw this announcement is given a unique opportunity to purchase…
$59,900
Leave a request
House in Krajski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krajski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
House in a very cozy and comfortable place ✅ We show it every weekend.Village house in Zapol…
$8,770
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 284 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey house with an attic floor in the agricultural town of Semkovo!Mai…
$189,000
Leave a request
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Dacha in Myadel direction 27 km. from MKAD (ST Med-Vyach).The wooden house is lined with bri…
$15,000
Leave a request

