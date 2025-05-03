Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lahojsk, Belarus

11 properties total found
Cottage in Lahojsk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Spacious home for life, business and leisure ❤️Big house by the lake: for a large family, re…
$194,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
City center, near the lake. The house is ready to live or to the cottage, it is also perfect…
$43,999
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 71 m²
We present to your attention a four-room house in the very center of Logoysk, just 30 km fro…
$56,500
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a beautiful cottage in the city of Logoysk, 31 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the …
$199,000
Cottage in Lahojsk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Cottage on the street Lugovaya 2 in Logoysk The house is located right in the center of Logo…
$69,999
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 73 m²
In the very center of Logoisk.The house is partially made of wood, partially brick. The roof…
$31,000
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Technical characteristics of the house:- Total area of the house 63 sq.m., living area 46.1 …
$52,500
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 270 m²
For sale cottage with an original layout, a unique landscape solution and its own pond! The …
$174,000
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Imagine: your own island of comfort right in the heart of the city, where life is boiling, b…
$65,000
House in Lahojsk, Belarus
House
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 92 m²
House on the river bank in Logoysk with an area of 15 acres is for sale. The plot is located…
$62,900
Cottage in Lahojsk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a four-level brick cottage with a total area of 306 square meters, located in a …
$155,000
