Cottages for sale in Lahojsk District, Belarus

Balarucki selski Savet
10
Lahojsk selsaviet
8
Astrosycki selski Savet
7
27 properties total found
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Cottage for sale in D. Silici! Minsk region, Silici - distance from Minsk 27 km. In Silichy …
$39,500
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 223 m²
The house is located just 13 km from Minsk, in the Logoi direction, in a picturesque place -…
$184,900
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Exclusive new unique premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture is sold to the prestigi…
$260,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
For sale a new unique cottage premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cottage villag…
$87,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Cottage in a picturesque location ❤️ Cozy cottage in the picturesque village of Dubnica, loc…
$94,900
Cottage in Auhustova, Belarus
Cottage
Auhustova, Belarus
Area 443 m²
You will not find the best quality, you will not build it. Almost 600 k. conditional investe…
$279,900
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
For sale is a cozy and fully ready for year-round living house located in a modern horticult…
$129,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
For sale is an exclusive new unique cottage adjacent to the forest of premium class 100% rea…
$170,000
Cottage in Astrosycy, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 231 m²
For sale stylish modern cottage made of red brick in the prestigious cottage village "Ag.Ost…
$125,000
Cottage in Aleksycy, Belarus
Cottage
Aleksycy, Belarus
Area 230 m²
For sale a prestigious cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture ad…
$350,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
For sale a modern cottage with a bath for a large family in 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road,…
$93,000
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
For sale a house with a bath in the station Fantasia-Silichi, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Roa…
$88,000
Cottage in Astrosycy, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 186 m²
For sale is a magnificent premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious…
$265,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale a new modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage vi…
$165,000
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
Price on request
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 297 m²
The concept of the house is a stylish alternative to a cramped apartment with a bunch of nei…
$119,900
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 116 m²
For sale is a beautiful modern house in the Logoi district in the Myadel direction of the "L…
$154,950
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Manor « Silichi » This hotel-type cottage is located in a picturesque location in the Logois…
$497,000
Cottage in Lahojsk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Cottage on the street Lugovaya 2 in Logoysk The house is located right in the center of Logo…
$69,999
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 707 m²
For sale a unique "Country Mansion" premium class 100% ready with furniture in a closed guar…
Price on request
Cottage in Lahojsk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Spacious home for life, business and leisure ❤️Big house by the lake: for a large family, re…
$194,900
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
House 19 km from Minsk, Logoi direction! ❤️ Two-storey residential building, which is additi…
$211,850
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 135 m²
• Total area of the House: 135 sq.m. HOUSE: This luxurious cottage, made of laminated bar of…
$328,500
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 238 m²
A cottage is for sale in a picturesque place on Vyache in Markovshchyna. The cottage is loca…
$185,000
Cottage in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 324 m²
Link to the TikTok review Spacious and modern residential building for sale in the village o…
$300,000
Cottage in Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Astrosycki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
Near the ag. Owls:- Shops.- School- The post office.- House of Culture- TempleFast logistics…
$159,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Cottage in ST "Veryagi" for year-round living 100% readiness with all communications 30 km f…
$140,000
