Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Pleshchanitsy
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
For sale a beautiful house with an attic floor in the village of Pleshchennitsa in the Logoi…
$64,000
Leave a request
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Capital log house for sale (59 sq.m.) on a flat plot (20.01 acres) in GP. Pests - 52 km from…
$21,950
Leave a request
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 87 m²
It's time to buy a house.Spacious house in the Pleshchenitsa! In an ecologically clean area …
$39,000
Leave a request
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale residential building with GP. Pilgrims in the Logoi direction, 60 km from the Mosco…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 194 m²
For sale residential house 194.4 sq.m. (capital unfinished construction) in Pleschenitsy, 52…
$36,000
Leave a request
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 123 m²
For sale a spacious, cozy house for a large family in the group. Pests of the Logoisk region…
$91,000
Leave a request
House in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
House
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 63 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house in an ecologically clean area, which will be the…
$12,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go