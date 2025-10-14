Apartment in a new building Osiedle Gluchow IV

WELCOME – THE NEXT STAGE OF AN INTIMATE RESIDENTIAL PROJECT JUST OUTSIDE GRÓJEC.
OSIEDLE GŁUCHÓW IV
The new apartments in Głuchów near Grójec are an excellent option for those who want to live in a peaceful, comfortable, and modern environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, while still enjoying convenient access to larger cities. The development includes compact 2- and 3-room apartments with gardens, as well as functional split-level units. It is an ideal solution for families, first-time buyers, and those looking for a real estate investment near Grójec.
We offer four apartment types:
Each apartment has a separate entrance. All apartments feature underfloor heating throughout, large windows, gas heating, water supplied from the municipal water network, and a private 7 m³ septic tank. Fiber-optic internet connection is planned in the area in the near future.
The apartments in Głuchów stand out for their well-thought-out layouts. Even with a compact floor area, they offer comfort comparable to larger properties. The standard layout includes:
In the case of split-level apartments, the additional attic space offers many possibilities – it can be used as a bedroom, a home office for remote work, or a relaxation area.
WE CAN ALSO FINISH ANY APARTMENT IN A TURNKEY STANDARD.
FOR MORE INFORMATION www.osiedlegluchow.pl , PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE OR CONTACT OUR SALES OFFICE BY PHONE.