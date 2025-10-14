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Apartment in a new building Osiedle Gluchow IV

Gluchow, Poland
from
$104,896
;
25
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ID: 35237
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Masovian Voivodeship
  • Region
    Grójec County
  • City
    gmina Grojec
  • Village
    Gluchow
  • Address
    Polna

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

About the complex

WELCOME – THE NEXT STAGE OF AN INTIMATE RESIDENTIAL PROJECT JUST OUTSIDE GRÓJEC.

OSIEDLE GŁUCHÓW IV

  • Apartment price from: PLN 330,100
  • Outdoor parking space: PLN 19,900
  • Option to have the apartment finished turnkey (additional fee applies).

The new apartments in Głuchów near Grójec are an excellent option for those who want to live in a peaceful, comfortable, and modern environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, while still enjoying convenient access to larger cities. The development includes compact 2- and 3-room apartments with gardens, as well as functional split-level units. It is an ideal solution for families, first-time buyers, and those looking for a real estate investment near Grójec.

We offer four apartment types:

  • 49.70 m² apartment with a garden – 3 rooms
  • 47.89 m² apartment (plus approx. 15 m² attic space) – 3 rooms
  • 37.20 m² apartment with a garden – 2 rooms
  • 41.97 m² apartment (plus approx. 15 m² attic space) – 2 rooms

Each apartment has a separate entrance. All apartments feature underfloor heating throughout, large windows, gas heating, water supplied from the municipal water network, and a private 7 m³ septic tank. Fiber-optic internet connection is planned in the area in the near future.

The apartments in Głuchów stand out for their well-thought-out layouts. Even with a compact floor area, they offer comfort comparable to larger properties. The standard layout includes:

  • a spacious living room with a kitchenette,
  • well-proportioned bedrooms,
  • a bathroom,
  • storage space.

In the case of split-level apartments, the additional attic space offers many possibilities – it can be used as a bedroom, a home office for remote work, or a relaxation area.

WE CAN ALSO FINISH ANY APARTMENT IN A TURNKEY STANDARD.

FOR MORE INFORMATION www.osiedlegluchow.pl , PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE OR CONTACT OUR SALES OFFICE BY PHONE.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 37.2 – 42.0
Price per m², USD 2,171 – 2,447
Apartment price, USD 90,492
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 47.9
Price per m², USD 2,491
Apartment price, USD 118,454

Location on the map

Gluchow, Poland

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Apartment in a new building Osiedle Gluchow IV
Gluchow, Poland
from
$104,896
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