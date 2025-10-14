Apartment in a new building Osiedle Gluchow IV

WELCOME – THE NEXT STAGE OF AN INTIMATE RESIDENTIAL PROJECT JUST OUTSIDE GRÓJEC.

OSIEDLE GŁUCHÓW IV

Apartment price from: PLN 330,100

Outdoor parking space: PLN 19,900

Option to have the apartment finished turnkey (additional fee applies).

The new apartments in Głuchów near Grójec are an excellent option for those who want to live in a peaceful, comfortable, and modern environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, while still enjoying convenient access to larger cities. The development includes compact 2- and 3-room apartments with gardens, as well as functional split-level units. It is an ideal solution for families, first-time buyers, and those looking for a real estate investment near Grójec.

We offer four apartment types:

49.70 m² apartment with a garden – 3 rooms

47.89 m² apartment (plus approx. 15 m² attic space) – 3 rooms

37.20 m² apartment with a garden – 2 rooms

41.97 m² apartment (plus approx. 15 m² attic space) – 2 rooms

Each apartment has a separate entrance. All apartments feature underfloor heating throughout, large windows, gas heating, water supplied from the municipal water network, and a private 7 m³ septic tank. Fiber-optic internet connection is planned in the area in the near future.

The apartments in Głuchów stand out for their well-thought-out layouts. Even with a compact floor area, they offer comfort comparable to larger properties. The standard layout includes:

a spacious living room with a kitchenette,

well-proportioned bedrooms,

a bathroom,

storage space.

In the case of split-level apartments, the additional attic space offers many possibilities – it can be used as a bedroom, a home office for remote work, or a relaxation area.

WE CAN ALSO FINISH ANY APARTMENT IN A TURNKEY STANDARD.

FOR MORE INFORMATION www.osiedlegluchow.pl , PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE OR CONTACT OUR SALES OFFICE BY PHONE.