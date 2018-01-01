  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. James House

James House

Poland, 27 Jana Pawła II Av. Warsaw
;
James House
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Polski
Website
Website
www.jameshouse.pl
Company description

We specialist in premium real estate brokerage. We represent clients as an independent broker in Warsaw, Krakow and the surrounding areas. We offer exceptional flats, new houses, investment land and commercial premises. For developers and home sellers we provide professional sales service, loans, interior finishing, efficient workflow, cooperation with lawyers and comprehensive preparation for sale with marketing materials. Services: Premium brokerage Representation as an independent broker Professional sales service Loans and interior finishing Cooperation with lawyers Comprehensive preparation for sale Marketing materials

Services

We specialist in premium real estate brokerage. We represent clients as an independent broker in Warsaw, Krakow and the surrounding areas. We offer exceptional flats, new houses, investment land and commercial premises. For developers and home sellers we provide professional sales service, loans, interior finishing, efficient workflow, cooperation with lawyers and comprehensive preparation for sale with marketing materials. Services: Premium brokerage Representation as an independent broker Professional sales service Loans and interior finishing Cooperation with lawyers Comprehensive preparation for sale Marketing materials

Our agents in Poland
Ewa Sikora
Ewa Sikora
Agencies nearby
GÓRALCZYK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Residential property 40 Сommercial property 13

GÓRALCZYK REAL ESTATE is a modern, client-oriented company that provides professional and secure services in the real estate market. Our comprehensive offers guarantee qualified assistance to every client. If you decide to cooperate with our company, you can rest assured that you will find what you are looking for with us, and that we will help you achieve your goals and make your dreams come true.

OKEASK
Residential property 889 Сommercial property 76 Long-term rental 270

Real Estate Agency in Warsaw. We select apartments for sale, houses, and commercial properties according to your needs both in the primary market, including the property at the construction stage, and in the secondary real estate market. Our goal is to work with the client at every stage of renting/buying real estate in Warsaw. The high quality of our services is the key to long-term cooperation with every client. We speak the same language with the client - with you!

East West Reals
Residential property 486 Сommercial property 89 Long-term rental 4

East West Reals is the real estate agency in Warsaw which works exclusively under the requests of foreign customers-buyers. We specialize in sales and rental transactions of residential, commercial real estate, houses and land plots in Warsaw. All our agents speak english, russian, polish and have the appropriate licenses! We provide the most comprehensive service, full support for the client for 2-3 years of construction of the facility (when purchase is off-plan from developer).

We offer properties from absolutely all developers in Warsaw (more than 500), we have access to the database with all properties from the owners, and we also cooperate with other real estate agencies (more than 150), so the client turning to us gets full access to all existing property as in the market primary and secondary.

Therefore, the client does not need to contact other agencies. We work exclusively for the requests of foreign customers-buyers, and never represent the interests of the seller during the transaction. We cooperate with professional credit consultants, verified repair firms and architects, notary and lawyer's offices, with licensed translators and we can support you at every stage related to the acquisition of real estate in every (!) issue.

Fox Promotion S.C
Residential property 65 Сommercial property 1

Set up in 2015, we are specialised in real estate investment in Poland. Our office is located in Warsaw City Centre and we operated in the biggest Polish cities. Our office is located at: ul. Koszykowa 49a local 17, 00-659 Warsaw.

Crowd Real Estate
Residential property 2

The roots of the team behind Crowd Real Estate platform are connected with Sadkowski i Wspólnicy law firm and date back to 2004.Thanks to the practice and experience gained in raising finance for investors and developers, we saw the need to create a new quality in the market - a platform connecting project developers and investors jointly developing the Polish real estate market. In 2019 Crowd Real Estate was founded - the first Polish platform allowing Polish real estate developers and investors to raise capital through loan crowdfunding.

Realting.com
Go