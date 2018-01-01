James House

We specialist in premium real estate brokerage. We represent clients as an independent broker in Warsaw, Krakow and the surrounding areas. We offer exceptional flats, new houses, investment land and commercial premises. For developers and home sellers we provide professional sales service, loans, interior finishing, efficient workflow, cooperation with lawyers and comprehensive preparation for sale with marketing materials. Services: Premium brokerage Representation as an independent broker Professional sales service Loans and interior finishing Cooperation with lawyers Comprehensive preparation for sale Marketing materials
We specialist in premium real estate brokerage. We represent clients as an independent broker in Warsaw, Krakow and the surrounding areas. We offer exceptional flats, new houses, investment land and commercial premises. For developers and home sellers we provide professional sales service, loans, interior finishing, efficient workflow, cooperation with lawyers and comprehensive preparation for sale with marketing materials. Services: Premium brokerage Representation as an independent broker Professional sales service Loans and interior finishing Cooperation with lawyers Comprehensive preparation for sale Marketing materials