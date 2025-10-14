Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów

YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS!
Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom houses for sale. Each house is five or four rooms:
first floor: living room, kitchenette, toilet, guest room/office, technical room
floor: three rooms, bathroom (there are no slants on the first floor - the rooms are full height)
attic: non-utility rooms - to be used as storage space.
The house is sold as a residential unit.
Behind the house a garden - exposure east or west.
In front of the house parking spaces for two cars (additional fee).
Fenced estate, controlled entry - intercoms in each unit.
Each house with its own fenced garden.
Houses will be built of ceramic - ceramic block.
Insulated with mineral wool,
Windows three-pane package,
Underfloor heating in all rooms.
Heating of the house: economical air heat pump.
Sewage system, water supply
We also offer finishing of each HOUSE UNDER CLOTHING.
If you will be using a loan - we offer the assistance of our credit counselor.
Construction of the estate will be completed at the end of 2025.
Location: Stefanowo, Powszechna street.
In the neighborhood stores, kindergarten, near the school.
Within walking distance of a large, forest.
Access by several buses of ZTM transport (including 727, 737, 728, L-4) stops within walking distance. Close, quick access also to the new route S7 - which will take you to Warsaw in 15 minutes.
Possibility of purchase by non-EU citizens - without the permission of the Ministry.