Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów

Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
from
$206,564
VAT
;
13
ID: 19960
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Masovian Voivodeship
  • Region
    Piaseczno County
  • City
    gmina Lesznowola
  • Village
    Kolonia Warszawska

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

About the complex

YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS!

Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom houses for sale. Each house is five or four rooms:

first floor: living room, kitchenette, toilet, guest room/office, technical room

floor: three rooms, bathroom (there are no slants on the first floor - the rooms are full height)

attic: non-utility rooms - to be used as storage space.

The house is sold as a residential unit.

Behind the house a garden - exposure east or west.

In front of the house parking spaces for two cars (additional fee).

Fenced estate, controlled entry - intercoms in each unit.

Each house with its own fenced garden. 

Houses will be built of ceramic - ceramic block.

Insulated with mineral wool,

Windows three-pane package, 

Underfloor heating in all rooms.

Heating of the house: economical air heat pump.

Sewage system, water supply

We also offer finishing of each HOUSE UNDER CLOTHING.

If you will be using a loan - we offer the assistance of our credit counselor. 

Construction of the estate will be completed at the end of 2025. 

Location: Stefanowo, Powszechna street.

In the neighborhood stores, kindergarten, near the school.

Within walking distance of a large, forest. 

Access by several buses of ZTM transport (including 727, 737, 728, L-4) stops within walking distance. Close, quick access also to the new route S7 - which will take you to Warsaw in 15 minutes.

Possibility of purchase by non-EU citizens - without the permission of the Ministry.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 90.0
Price per m², USD 2,326
Apartment price, USD 209,375

Location on the map

Kolonia Warszawska, Poland

