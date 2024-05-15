  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznan
  4. Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru

Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru

Poznan, Poland
from
$116,483
VAT
27/10/2025
$116,483
19/05/2024
$109,412
;
9
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 19761
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Greater Poland Voivodeship
  • City
    Poznan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Location on the map

Poznan, Poland
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

15.05.2024
Is There Still Inexpensive Real Estate in Poland? Review of Current Prices and Mortgage Rates in an Interview with an Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Poznan, Poland
from
$79,755
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Lipkow, Poland
from
$324,712
Residential complex Hawelanska Poznan Nowy etap inwestycji
Poznan, Poland
from
$106,891
VAT
Apart-hotel Apart - otel Reguly
Radzyminek, Poland
from
$111,497
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
from
$83,248
You are viewing
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Poznan, Poland
from
$116,483
VAT
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Show all Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Poznan, Poland
from
$79,755
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Modern residential complex, in a quiet and green part of Poznan. It will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2024. Located in the area of Selawy street in the area of Naramovice, near the natural reserve Zhuravinec near the Varta River.To the center of Poznan only 15 minutes by car, near…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Piastow, Poland
from
$206,497
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
House with 20 2-storey apartments and 20 one-storey apartments Two-storey apartments measuring 112 m2-123 m2 + garden area from 45 m2 to 250 m2 20 apartments ranging in size from 77 m2 - 87 m2 with balconies and roof terrace Planned completion date: 2025-12-31 Quiet area with low-…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Poznan, Poland
from
$127,721
VAT
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Poland
How to Move to Poland for Permanent Residence. Immigration Options, Necessary Documents, and How to Obtain a Residence Card
14.10.2025
How to Move to Poland for Permanent Residence. Immigration Options, Necessary Documents, and How to Obtain a Residence Card
Studying in Poland: Education System, Admission and Prices for International Students
30.09.2025
Studying in Poland: Education System, Admission and Prices for International Students
Apartment Prices in Poland in Q2 2025 — Analysis
15.09.2025
Apartment Prices in Poland in Q2 2025 — Analysis
Warsaw: Where to Go and What to See in 2 Days
01.08.2025
Warsaw: Where to Go and What to See in 2 Days
Where to Buy an Apartment in Poland in 2025: Expert Interview
10.07.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Poland in 2025: Expert Interview
Buying an Apartment in a New Building in Warsaw: Prices, Areas, Purchase Conditions
04.06.2025
Buying an Apartment in a New Building in Warsaw: Prices, Areas, Purchase Conditions
“Prices are still in turmoil.” Where is the Polish Real Estate Market Heading and How to Make Money On It
20.03.2025
“Prices are still in turmoil.” Where is the Polish Real Estate Market Heading and How to Make Money On It
Property Taxes in Poland
23.12.2024
Property Taxes in Poland
Show all publications