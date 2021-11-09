A portrait of the Queen of England in the living room and hatches instead of doors. A selection of expensive and stylish apartments in Ukraine

In any capital of the world there is a segment of luxury real estate. Typically, these apartments are located in the city center and are an order of magnitude higher than the average housing in this place. We found several of these apartments in Kyiv , and some of them are truly surprising.

A three-room apartment in Kyiv for € 744,055

Let’s start with the most «classic» option in our selection. A stylish apartment with an area of 144 sq.m. is for sale in Kyiv. These designer renovated apartments are located on the 8th floor of a 21-storey building, which is part of the Pechersky residential complex. One of the advantages of this residential complex is its location. The ad states that you can get to the Hryshko Botanical Garden on foot (about 10 minutes). The IQ Business Center is also nearby, and it has restaurants and a sports club with a swimming pool. There walk to the «Druzhba narodov» metro station takes about 15 minutes.

The apartment consists of two rooms, a kitchen-living room, a dressing room, two bathrooms and a storage room. The panoramic windows in every room became a special highlight of the property.

According to the seller, the latest environmentally friendly materials were used in its renovation, and a water purification system was installed. For the comfort of the future owner, inter-apartment soundproofing was made.

A penthouse in Kyiv for € 741,469

A penthouse with a beautiful view of the city is for sale in the capital of Ukraine. The house is located in the area of Cherepanova Gora, the Dnieper River can be reached on foot, there are several parks nearby.

This is a duplex penthouse with a total area of 287 sq.m. On the ground floor of the apartment there is a spacious hall, a studio kitchen (36.6 sq.m.), a living room, a small dressing room, and a bathroom. On the second level there are four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a separate additional bathroom, a laundry room and a large dressing room. But the most important feature of this property is its terrace, with a beautiful view and two laconic verandas.

Its design is done in a mixture of styles: classic and modern. It is quite obvious that everything was thought out to the smallest detail here. One of the bedrooms has an unusual checkered floor and walls made of wood panels; another bedroom is decorated in country style; in the living room the walls are painted in a strong-character navy green; and in the hall — in deep green. But the «highlight» of the interior is a full-wall portrait of Queen Elizabeth I of England opposite the dining area.

A «status worthy» four-room apartment for € 474,195

The realtor that put up this ad assures that there isn’t «a more status-granting place to live in the city center»: everything is so beautiful in this property. What does the seller offer? Well, let’s see.

The apartment is located in Kyiv, in the modern elite residential complex «Tetris Hall». This is a four-room apartment with a total area of 110 square meters, which includes a kitchen-living room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dressing room and a balcony. The dwelling is fully furnished and equipped with all necessary household appliances.

The rooms’ interior design was executed in quiet light colors.

The residential complex «Tetris Hall» offers its residents a reception, a lobby with a bar and a play area for children, a fireplace room with high ceilings, a party room with karaoke, a modern cinema, a restaurant, a fitness room and its own kitchen on the roof. In addition, there is an observation deck, a swimming pool and a barbecue area on the roof.

A five-room office apartment for € 353,491

One of the most unusual properties in our selection is a nautical-style office apartment. Apparently, the designer was tasked with creating the feeling of a sea cruise, and he managed to do it quite well.

The total area of the apartments is 226 sq.m.; they are located between the 25th and the 27th floor of a tall building. There is even a private outdoor terrace with an area of 90 sq.m.

The five-room apartment is now used as an office. There is a kitchen, a briefing area, three glazed terraces, one balcony and several more rooms converted into workspace installations. All rooms are equipped with air conditioners.

The realtor indicates in the ad: «By purchasing this property, you make not only your dream come true, but also begin a smart investment.» Perhaps buying an apartment in Kyiv is too easy, but finding such an office apartment is quite difficult, and this is a real dream for those who long for the sea.

And even more interesting, stylish and unusual properties around the world can be found in the Realting.com database.