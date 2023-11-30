Sleepover at the cemetery, fighting, and bathing in underwear. A selection of the coolest New Year's traditions

Where on New Year’s Eve is it customary to have a fist fight, and where is it common to eat 12 grapes? In what countries do people throw plates at friends’ doors, and who on New Year’s Eve sleeps in cemeteries? Read about New Year’s Eve traditions around the world (sometimes surprising and weird) — in our article.

In most countries New Year’s Eve celebrations begin on Dec.31, but some celebrate it at other times as well. Our material will help you learn more about New Year’s traditions in different countries and, perhaps, take some of the customs to your notice and celebrate the New Year in a really new way.

History of New Year celebrations

The inhabitants of ancient Babylon were the first to celebrate the New Year — it happened 4,000 years ago. At that time, the first day of the new year was the first new moon after the day of the vernal equinox. The holiday lasted for 11 days, during each of which different rituals were performed.

In 46 BC, the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar introduced the Julian calendar and set Jan.1 as the first day of the year. The Romans celebrated the new year by bringing sacrifices, exchanging gifts, and decorating their homes with laurel branches.

Christian leaders in medieval Europe temporarily replaced Jan.1 with days of more religious significance, including Dec.25 (the birth of Jesus) and March 25 (the Feast of the Annunciation).

However, in 1582, Pope Gregory XIII restored Jan.1 as New Year’s Day, the date when the Gregorian calendar was established, which is used by most countries today.

How do people celebrate the New Year in the modern world?

Traditions of New Year in the USA

A major New Year’s Eve tradition in the United States is the Ball Drop in Times Square, which begins one minute before midnight. Millions of Americans annually gather in the streets of Times Square, or watch the spectacle on television.

The custom originated in 1907 — in such a way Adolph Ochs, owner of the New York Times, decided to draw attention to the newspaper’s new headquarters. Since then, it has become an annual ritual on New Year’s Eve in the United States.

The current ball is illuminated by 32,256 LEDs and can display a palette of more than 16 million bright colors and billions of patterns, creating a kaleidoscope effect.

Other traditions held by many Americans include singing «Auld Lang Syne» in honor of the New Year and eating black-eyed peas for good luck.

Traditions of New Year in Spain

Dec.31 in Spain is dedicated to running in honor of St. Sylvester, whose memory day falls on New Year’s Eve. On this day, there are more than 200 such 10-kilometer races throughout the country.

When midnight comes, it is customary in Spain to eat 12 grapes — one at each beat of the clock on New Year’s Eve. Each grape symbolizes good luck during each month of the coming year. In large cities, people gather in the main squares to eat their grapes together and hand out bottles of cava (the local sparkling wine). By the way, during this period, local supermarkets sell small seedless grapes in packs of 12.

Around 1 a.m. the parties start. Private parties in Spain are called «cotillions» — tickets must be purchased in advance.

The first dawn of the new year is traditionally greeted by Spaniards with hot chocolate and churros.

Traditions of New Year in France

New Year’s Eve (known as reveillon) is reserved in France for celebrating with friends (with family, the French usually celebrate Christmas). Many people go to Paris for the holidays to watch the countdown to New Year’s Eve on the Champs-Élysées.

Starting in late November, everything in France reminds you to buy champagne for the New Year. As for the food itself, the main ingredient for New Year’s celebrations in France is seafood. In addition to the traditional oysters, favorites are lobsters, langoustines and scallops.

Traditions of New Year in Brasil

In Brazil, people usually go to the beach because it is summer there. Just after midnight, one must jump over seven waves in the ocean while making seven wishes. This tradition is associated with the worship of the goddess of water — Yemaja.

In Brazil (and in Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela), it is considered important to wear special underwear on New Year’s Eve. The most popular colors are red, which is believed to bring love in the New Year, and yellow (to have more money).

And also in Brazil they eat certain foods to attract good luck in the coming year. Seven is a lucky number on New Year’s Eve, so seven pomegranate kernels are eaten to keep the purse full, and seven grapes ensure abundance in all areas of life.

Traditions of New Year in Ecuador

In Ecuador, the New Year is a time to forget the failures and wrongs of the previous year. In honor of this, in the country people create scarecrows (viejo) of absolutely different characters (from popular cartoon characters, to real political figures). Then the viejo are filled with fireworks and burned in the streets.

Traditions of New Year in Turkey

As soon as the bell strikes midnight, it is customary in Turkey to sprinkle salt on the threshold of the house. It is believed to bring peace and good fortune to the home or business.

Traditions of New Year in Finland

In Finland, there is a tradition that helps to predict what the coming year will be like. It is done this way: molten tin is poured into a container of water, and after the metal hardens and takes some shape, Finns interpret what it might mean. For example, a heart or a ring means marriage, a ship means a voyage, etc.

Traditions of New Year in Germany

A unique New Year’s ritual in Germany and other German-speaking regions since the 1970s has been watching «Dinner for One,» a black-and-white British comedy set in Germany in 1963.

Another German tradition is that some of the food eaten on New Year’s Eve is left on the plates by Germans until midnight, so that the coming year will be plentiful and the refrigerators always full.

Traditions of New Year in Japan

On New Year’s Eve in Japan it is customary to do a general cleaning to make the space free of unnecessary things. The name of this tradition is Susuharai.

Also on Dec.31, the Japanese eat toshikoshi soba, a dish of buckwheat noodles. Its consumption symbolizes the literal parting with the old year. And at the beginning of January, it is customary in Japan to cook and eat mochi rice cakes.

Another ritual that takes place in Japan on New Year’s Eve is called Joya-no-Kane. During it, Buddhist temples across the country ring the temple bells 108 times. The number 108 in Buddhism represents the 108 human passions that are believed to be the cause of all suffering. With each ringing of the bell, it is as if people are being cleansed of these 108 sins.

Many Japanese on New Year’s Day change their normal clothing for a traditional kimono and then visit shrines or temples.

The first Sunrise of the year is extremely important in Japanese culture. Many people specially go to places with a good view to see the first rays of sunshine already in the New Year.

Traditions of New Year in Philippines

On New Year’s Day in the Philippines, everything round is fashionable because the round shape symbolizes money. People eat round food, wear polka-dotted clothes, and fill their pockets with coins.

Other Filipino traditions include encouraging children to jump high at midnight to help them grow; and to strengthen family bonds, in the country people eat sticky rice.

Traditions of New Year in Romania

In Romania, there are several basic traditions for celebrating the New Year. First, on New Year’s morning, children knock on their neighbors’ doors and recite the Plugusorul poem, which is supposed to bring health and good luck to the family. Then in the afternoon the celebration turns into a kind of street party, where people dressed up in special costumes perform animal dances.

Traditions of New Year in Peru

The indigenous tradition of Peru is called «Tacanacuy,» which means «to beat each other» in Quichua. The annual festival is usually held on December 25 and includes dancing and fighting. This tradition is said to resolve disputes so that everyone can start the New Year with a clean slate.

Traditions of New Year in Greece

On New Year’s Eve Greeks usually smash a pomegranate against the door of their home — it is believed that the number of pomegranate seeds scattered is directly related to the amount of good luck to come. The fact is that in modern Greece the pomegranate is associated with good luck, because in Greek mythology the fruit symbolizes fertility, life and abundance.

After the church service on New Year’s Day, there is a tradition in Greece to hang an onion outside the door. Onions are believed to symbolize fertility and growth (due to their ability to sprout on their own).

Traditions of New Year in Netherlands

One of the Dutch traditions on New Year’s Eve (Dec.31) is the shooting of carbide. Dutch farmers fill their old milk cans with carbide and water and make homemade cannons. This custom originated after World War II.

Another fact: on New Year’s morning, thousands of locals strip down to their underwear and run into the frozen North Sea, lakes or canals.

Traditions of New Year in Scotland

New Year’s Eve in Scotland (and in some other parts of the United Kingdom) includes a superstition called «First Foot». According to it, good luck comes if the first person to set foot in the house on January 1 is a tall, dark-haired man (especially if he brings a gift of food or charcoal — this guarantees prosperity in food and warmth).

The Scots also hold bonfire ceremonies, with people marching around waving giant fireballs on poles. Supposedly, these staves symbolize the sun and help purify the coming year.

Traditions of New Year in Chile

Some families in Chile prefer to light candles and spend the night in the cemeteries of their loved ones. Locals believe that the souls of departed friends and relatives come to walk on New Year’s Eve.

Traditions of New Year in Colombia

On New Year’s Eve, Colombian families have a tradition called agüero — they place three potatoes under each family member’s bed: one peeled, one not, and the last only partially peeled. At midnight, each person grabs one of them with their eyes closed and, depending on the potato chosen, can count on either good luck, financial hardship, or a combination of both.

Also, during New Year’s celebrations, Colombians often carry an empty suitcase around the block. This tradition should ensure plenty of travel in the coming year.

Traditions of New Year in Ireland

To ward off evil spirits, families in Ireland knock loaves of Christmas bread against walls and doors throughout the house.

It is also customary in Ireland for unmarried girls to sleep with mistletoe under their pillows on New Year’s Eve. As the locals believe, sleeping with this plant helps women find their future husbands.

Traditions of New Year in Switzerland

The Swiss drop a little cream on the floor, which is believed to bring good fortune and wealth in the coming year.

Traditions of New Year in Denmark

In Denmark, people jump up from their chairs in unison at midnight, symbolizing a leap forward into the new year.

The Danes have another unusual tradition: on New Year’s Eve in the country it is customary to throw plates at friends’ doors. The tradition says that the more broken dishes you collect on your doorstep, the better.

Which countries have a different New Year's schedule?

Thailand

The traditional New Year’s Day in Thailand runs from April 13 to 15. During this time, one of the most important events in the Buddhist calendar, Songkran, is celebrated throughout the country. Songkran takes place during Thailand’s hottest time of year, and is celebrated by pouring water on others (which symbolizes purification from bad luck). This ceremony also includes washing Buddha statues and the hands of elders so that they enter the new year spiritually pure.

China and East Asian countries

China and other Asian countries (including Indonesia and Vietnam) celebrate Lunar New Year , also known as the Spring Festival. The date of the Lunar New Year varies each year. The first day of the new year always falls on the new moon between January 21 and Feb.20, according to the Chinese lunar calendar. Lunar New Year lasts for 15 days, from the first day of Lunar New Year’s Eve to the Lantern Festival.

Israel and the Jewish Diasporas

Jews around the world celebrate the new year in September or October during Rosh HaShanah. It is a time of rejoicing, introspection, and celebration of the end of another year. It is celebrated for two days in the synagogue to the sound of the shofar, or ram’s horn; foods such as dates, leeks, beets, and pomegranates are eaten on these days.

Iran and Central Asian countries

Nowruz ( meaning «new day» in Farsi) is the first month of the Iranian solar calendar, which begins on the vernal equinox and is celebrated around March 21 of each year according to the Gregorian calendar. This holiday has been celebrated for 4,000 years.

Nowruz, known as the Iranian or Persian New Year, is also widely celebrated in Central Asian countries. During this period, poetry is recited, bonfires are lit, and folk music is sung as a sign of overcoming sorrow.

Ethiopia

New Year’s Day in Ethiopia is called Enkutatash («gift of jewels») and is celebrated on Sep.11 according to the Gregorian calendar. It is believed to have originated about 3,000 years ago, when the Queen of Sheba was returning home from her journey. The celebration of Enkutatash lasts about a week. It usually marks the end of the rainy season in Ethiopia.

India

The Hindu lunar festival of Diwali is a five-day festival of lights celebrating the beginning of new life. This festival of lights is celebrated by millions of Sikhs, Hindus, and Jains around the world.

The dates of Diwali vary each year depending on the Hindu calendar-it usually falls between mid-October and mid-November and takes place on Amavasya (new moon day), the darkest night in the Hindu calendar. During this period, people clean and decorate their homes to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth — greeting her with colored sand, rice paste, and flowers.

What to give for New Year's Eve

Of course, it depends on who you're buying a gift for and what those people's interests are. Here are some universal ideas:

For homebodies: a cozy blanket, a subscription to a streaming service, a gift certificate to a favorite bookstore.

a cozy blanket, a subscription to a streaming service, a gift certificate to a favorite bookstore. For foodies: a basket of gourmet foods, a cooking class, or a gift certificate for a trip to a good restaurant.

a basket of gourmet foods, a cooking class, or a gift certificate for a trip to a good restaurant. For techies: a new gadget, a gift certificate to an electronics store.

a new gadget, a gift certificate to an electronics store. For lovers of outdoor activities: new equipment, a gift certificate to a sports store.

What gift to give a girl on New Year

A few ideas:

Jewelry.

A spa day or a massage session.

A gift certificate to a clothing or cosmetics store.

What gift to give a guy on New Year

A few ideas:

A new gadget.

A gift certificate to his favorite store.

A bottle of his favorite alcohol.

Tickets to a concert or sporting event.

What to give the kids for New Year's Eve

A few ideas: