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Houses for sale in Ukraine

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Odesa
396
Odesa Oblast
1125
Lymanka
250
Velykodolynske
7
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1 133 properties total found
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 677 m²
ALET COURT FOR MY COURT IN THE RIVER 124A; 677 m ² to124; EXACTSTORY There's a gorgeous hou…
$1,20M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 227 m²
The house in Odessa. The area of the city, the city of Mizzkowska, Sovignon 1 in the middle.…
$385,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
№ 1165. . . Selling 2 - x floor house in r - not st. Dmitry Donsky. The total area of 200 s…
$150,000
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TekceTekce
House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 500 m²
12915 Sale 4 - x apartment house with a plot in acres 5 in the town of Tsarskoye - 2. The to…
$310,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 459 m²
26296 I will sell a luxurious mansion on Tairov. The total area is 459 sq.m. A stylish repai…
$680,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 180 m²
12326 Selling 3 - x floor house on Tairov. Three-story townhouse with design repair. The hou…
$310,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 170 m²
30264. Selling a stylish house near the sea in the Kovalevsky Dacha area. 10 minutes from th…
$240,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 650 m²
16659. Three-storey house in Sauvignon on a plot of 15 acres with a total area of 650 sq. m.…
$765,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 412 m²
20192 We offer for sale a house near the New Market. Separate three-storey building with its…
$450,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 45 m²
№ 6437 For sale 2 - x floor cottage in Sauvignon. There is a beautiful view of the sea. Over…
$25,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 538 m²
37125... On sale 2-storey house in the Kiev region. Total area of 538 sq.m. Completed in 3 …
$210,000
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House in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
House
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Area 76 m²
37398 New house by the sea on the first line - Sauvignon-3, Cooperative Otrada We offer for…
$88,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 93 m²
22722. I'll sell a house in Chervon Farm. Total area of 93 sq.m. Free layout will allow you …
$58,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 408 m²
30551. I will sell a house in the cottage village of OASIS, on the street Dmitry Donskoy. Th…
$750,000
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House in Usatove, Ukraine
House
Usatove, Ukraine
Area 230 m²
38054 I will sell a two-storey house in Usatovo. Located on a plot of 8 acres. On the first …
$95,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 160 m²
29187 A capital 2-storey house on a plot of 10 acres with a state act on Lenposelka is for s…
$115,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 236 m²
29256. . I will sell a spacious 3-storey house for 16 st. Fountain 2 minutes to the beach Go…
$320,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 700 m²
In 15909 I will sell a 2-story house with a palace classic repair on a plot of 8 hectares. …
$1,19M
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 98 m²
№ 2814 We offer for sale 2 - x floor town house in Sauvignon on the street. Beregovaya. The …
$110,000
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House in Lisky, Ukraine
House
Lisky, Ukraine
Area 137 m²
In 14834 I will sell a modern 3-story house with a new repair. The house is equipped with al…
$110,000
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House in Tairove, Ukraine
House
Tairove, Ukraine
Area 122 m²
№ 4560. For sale 2 - a house of death at the Tairovo Institute. The total area of the house …
$70,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 180 m²
31306. Selling a house on Levitan Street. Total area 180 sq.m. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Ther…
$125,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 265 m²
The house is 2-storey aerated concrete. S=265 sq.m. Garage h-3, area 30 sq.m. Insulated hous…
$420,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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House in Avanhard, Ukraine
House
Avanhard, Ukraine
Area 433 m²
16070 We offer for sale a house on the Vanguard. Two residential floors and a basement ( bil…
$200,000
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House in Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
House
Burlacha Balka, Ukraine
Area 300 m²
New House 300 sq. 7.5 acres. Designer repairs. 1st floor: kitchen-studio, bedroom, fireplace…
$1,10M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 300 m²
26386 I will sell a two-storey capital house in Lenposelka. Total area of 300 sq.m. Modern h…
$170,000
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House in Lisky, Ukraine
House
Lisky, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
24550 I will sell a 2-storey house in Leski. The total area is 97 sq m. Free plan. Communica…
$69,999
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 150 m²
34354 I will sell a two-storey house on the Golden Hill. Total area of 150 sq.m. Planned for…
$145,000
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House in Tairove, Ukraine
House
Tairove, Ukraine
Area 280 m²
26828 I will sell a new house with designer repairs on a plot of 6 acres. The total area is …
$280,000
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House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 220 m²
37529 Modern and functional house with a thoughtful layout, fully ready for comfortable livi…
$170,000
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