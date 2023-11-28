Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ukraine

2 455 properties total found
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,50M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Plot area: 3 acres of land (gos.act)  House of red brick, monolithic overlap, insulation ba…
€232,702
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€185,000
3 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
€333,083
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
House 130m2, plot 4 hundred, swimming pool in the yard, 3 bedrooms, kitchen living room 45m2…
€546,621
3 room house with appliances, with with repair in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with appliances, with with repair
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Very beautiful and high-quality design interior, every detail and detail is thought out. Th…
€720,919
6 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
6 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
House–palace Sauvignon-2, 25 acres of land, S - 2000m2 of luxury and status, Garage - 100 m2…
€3,43M
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
The house in Sauvignon-1 , made according to the author's project in the Palace style. The h…
€889,742
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
€164,260
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
€246,390
3 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
3 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
€26,464
4 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
4 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
€95,818
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,583
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/2
€182,511
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
€31,939
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/2
€116,807
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
€109,507
5 room house in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5 room house
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/2
€26,464
2 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
2 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
€114,070
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
€364,110
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
€36,502
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
€301,143
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
€16,426
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
€181,599
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
€34,221
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
€168,823
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
€314,832
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
€146,009
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
€319,395
House in Odesa, Ukraine
House
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
€17,795
