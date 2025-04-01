  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$126,750
3
ID: 28541
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju jednosoban stan u izgradnji u Momisicima.Stan je ukuone kvadrature 45m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu zgrade, ciji je rok zavrsetka kraj 2025te godine!Uz stan dolazi ostava kvadrature 9m2!Obavezna kupovina garaze u iznosu od 15.000€

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
$126,750
