Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$469
4
ID: 28405
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se nenamjesten jednosoban stan u Ulici 4. Jula u Podgorici.Stan se nalazi na 3. Spratu novoizgradjene zgrade Zetagradnje.Zgrada posjeduje 2 lifta.Stan posjeduje kuhinju sa svim potrebnim elementima i masinu za ves!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$469
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
