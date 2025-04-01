  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$587
ID: 28253
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 43 m² na Zabjelu, smješten na četvrtom spratu stambene zgrade. Stan je funkcionalnog rasporeda, kompletno opremljen i spreman za useljenje. Uz stan dolazi i obezbijeđeno parking mjesto. Mjesečna renta iznosi 500 €. Lokacija je mirna i dobro povezana, sa svim neophodnim sadržajima u blizini.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

