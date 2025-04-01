  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$587
ID: 28232
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban moderno opremljen stan u ulici 4. Jula u Podogrici.Stan se nalazi na 4. Spratu novoizgradjene zgrade Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
You are viewing
