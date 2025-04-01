  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 136 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$516,389
ID: 28512
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se prostran trosoban stan površine 136m², smješten na četvrtom spratu stambene zgrade u centru Podgorice. Uz stan dolazi i dodatnih 60m² prostora u potkrovlju. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, prostrani dnevni boravak sa kaminom, kuhinja sa trpezarijom, tri spavaće sobe, od kojih master soba ima sopstveno kupatilo, dodatno kupatilo, tri balkona (jedan zastakljen). Stan je opremljen split sistemom grijanja i hlađenja, podnim grijanjem, a prodaje se kompletno namješten. Zgrada posjeduje lift, a stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji u blizini svih važnih sadržaja.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
