Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$528
ID: 28360
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan u Bloku 6, na trećem spratu, kompletno namješten i odmah useljiv. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini tri osnovne škole, fakulteta, trim staze, marketa i svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna cijena zakupa je 450 €. Idealno za samce, parove ili studente koji traže miran i funkcionalan prostor u urbanom dijelu grada.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
