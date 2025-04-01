Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
;
7
ID: 28445
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se namješten jednosoban stan, površine 55m2, u polusuterenu privatne kuće, u Momišićima. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaća soba, kupatilo i ostava. Kuća se nalazi u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke, u blizini svih sadržaja neophodnih za svakodnevni život. Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
