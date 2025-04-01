  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 140 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$587
2
ID: 28382
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se četvorosoban stan u kući sa dvorištem – Blok 9, ulica Vlada Ćetkovića – 500 € Izdaje se četvorosoban stan u sklopu porodične kuće sa dvorištem, u ulici Vlada Ćetkovića, naselje Blok 9. Stan je kompletno namješten, prostran i funkcionalan, idealan za porodicu ili više osoba. Osnovne informacije:Lokacija: Blok 9, ulica Vlada ĆetkovićaTip: četvorosoban stan u kućiDvorište na korišćenjeStan je namještenMjesečna kirija: 500 €Mirno i porodično okruženjeBlizina prodavnica, škola, vrtića i javnog prevozaOdlična lokacija sa lakim pristupom svim djelovima grada  

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 140 m² na Prodaju – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications