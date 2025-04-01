  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – Gospostina, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – Gospostina, Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$510,521
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28233
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

About the complex

Na prodaju dvosoban stan površine 69m² sa dodatnom terasom od 20m², smješten u atraktivnom naselju Gospodština, Budva, u neposrednoj blizini Starog grada i magistrale.Stan se nalazi na prvom visokom spratu i ima predivan pogled na more. Strukturu čine: prostran dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, dvije spavaće sobe, kupatilo i terasa idealna za odmor i uživanje.Stan se prodaje kompletno opremljen, a ispred zgrade je obezbijeđen parking prostor. Kupcima je takođe dostupna opcija kupovine garažnog mjesta.📍 Lokacija nudi spoj mirnog okruženja i blizine svih ključnih sadržaja Budve – plaže, restorana, šetališta i Starog grada.

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Residential complex Apartments in a new residential complex in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$154,823
Apart-hotel Kolasin Valleys
Andrijevica Municipality, Montenegro
from
$463,891
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Bečići, Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$316,875
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – Gospostina, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$510,521
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 59m2, Stara Varos
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 59m2, Stara Varos
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 59m2, Stara Varos
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 59m2, Stara Varos
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 59m2, Stara Varos
Show all Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 59m2, Stara Varos
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, 59m2, Stara Varos
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Izdaje se jednosoban polunamjesten stan u novoizgradjenoj zgradi u Staroi Varosi!Stan je izuzetno konforan, ukupne kvadrsture 59m2 i nalazi se na drugom spratu!Kuhinja je kompletno odradjena kao i spavaca soba.Zakupcu se ostavlja mogucnost da donese svoj namjestaj i uz racun o kupljenom namj…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Show all Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Apartment building WooW Ivanovici by MDRealty
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$125,815
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 88–115 m²
5 real estate properties 5
We present to your attention a new exciting residential complex located in the picturesque resort area of ​​Becici. This project is the embodiment of the dream of a home by the sea, offering most of the apartments with unrivaled sea views. Developed using advanced construction technologie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
114.7
407,184
Apartment 3 rooms
88.0
268,492 – 289,145
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 43m2, smjesten na osmom (poslednji) spratu stambene zgrade, u City Keju.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se u zgradi novije gradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrza…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications