Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
;
9
ID: 28484
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen jednosoban stan površine 47m², smješten na šestom spratu zgrade Zeta gradnje, u City kvartu (ulaz iznad Sicilije). Struktura: ulazni hodnik, prostran dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan je sunčan, moderno i potpuno opremljen kvalitetnim namještajem i tehnikom. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna cijena zakupa: 650€.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 228 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$3,756
Izdaje se četvorosoban stan površine 228 m² u novijoj zgradi u naselju Preko Morače, na drugom spratu. Jedna od soba je master spavaća soba sa sopstvenim garderoberom i kupatilom. Stan ima ukupno tri kupatila, ostavu, kao i ogroman balkon koji se prostire duž čitavog stana. U cijenu zakupa u…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 45m2 i nalazi se na cetvrtom spratu zgrade koja posjeduje lift!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$160,204
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 36–239 m²
10 real estate properties 10
Facilities:A new residential complex surrounded by the enchanting beauty of Montenegro and the shimmering waters of the Mediterranean Sea combines luxury, comfort and a unique investment opportunity!!! The apartment you buy in the project is a concept.5-star hotel complex, made with quality …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
36.0 – 43.0
163,592 – 193,811
Apartment 2 rooms
71.0 – 74.0
193,646 – 357,289
Apartment 3 rooms
239.0
1,53M
Agency
GATE Realty
