Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$129,097
;
9
ID: 28492
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaja se jednosoban stan površine 43m², smješten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade na Zabjelu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan je sunčan, potpuno nov i nalazi se na mirnoj lokaciji. U cijenu stana je uračunato i parking mjesto.Moguća kompenzacija za dvosoban stan na Cetinju.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

