Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica

Za izdavanje luksuzan stan u zgradi ELITE Residence, kod Capital Plaza-e – 118 m² + garažaIzdaje se prostran i moderno opremljen stan u jednoj od najprestižnijih zgrada u Podgorici – ELITE Residence, neposredno uz Capital Plaza.Struktura stana:Veliki dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjomTri spavaće sobeKancelarija/radna sobaDva kupatila + gostinjski toaletOstavaTerasaGaražno mjesto u sklopu cijeneStan je luksuzno opremljen, kompletno namješten i spreman za useljenje. Idealan je za porodicu ili za poslovne ljude koji traže komfor, funkcionalnost i prestižnu lokaciju.Zgrada nudi visok nivo sigurnosti, video nadzor i blizinu svih važnih sadržaja – restorana, banaka, šoping centra, teretane, ambasada i poslovnih objekata.📍 Lokacija: ELITE Residence, Capital Plaza📐 Kvadratura: 118 m²🚗 Parking: Garažno mjesto
Podgorica, Montenegro
