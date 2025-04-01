  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$2,582
9
ID: 28332
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Za izdavanje luksuzan stan u zgradi ELITE Residence, kod Capital Plaza-e – 118 m² + garažaIzdaje se prostran i moderno opremljen stan u jednoj od najprestižnijih zgrada u Podgorici – ELITE Residence, neposredno uz Capital Plaza.Struktura stana:Veliki dnevni boravak sa trpezarijom i kuhinjomTri spavaće sobeKancelarija/radna sobaDva kupatila + gostinjski toaletOstavaTerasaGaražno mjesto u sklopu cijeneStan je luksuzno opremljen, kompletno namješten i spreman za useljenje. Idealan je za porodicu ili za poslovne ljude koji traže komfor, funkcionalnost i prestižnu lokaciju.Zgrada nudi visok nivo sigurnosti, video nadzor i blizinu svih važnih sadržaja – restorana, banaka, šoping centra, teretane, ambasada i poslovnih objekata.📍 Lokacija: ELITE Residence, Capital Plaza📐 Kvadratura: 118 m²🚗 Parking: Garažno mjesto

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter Stan 118 m² na Izdavanje – Kruševac, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,582
